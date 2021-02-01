Tech Company Protecting the Security of Businesses During COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Entricio are protecting small businesses from the rising cyber threats correlating with COVID-19 and remote work. A gaggle of cybercrime incidents have been in the news showing just how vulnerable everyone truly is, but how do business owners protect their company from these criminals? Entricio recognizes that now is the time to act and is giving back to their Florida community with free security assessments.

For many companies, having their employees work from home is a new normal. The transition to this new workforce happened so rapidly, leaving minimal time to evaluate cybersecurity and check for gaps within this new business structure. Off-site employees have access to thousands of files, many of which contain sensitive materials and passwords that never expire.

"There are many simple changes that a company can quickly make to reduce their risk of being targeted," said George Slaterpryce, CEO of Entricio. "Our goal is to make sure businesses are aware of these items and informed enough to take action to protect themselves."

The free security assessments are for all businesses ready to take the first step towards security and peace of mind. Entricio's founders will spend one-on-one time with each client, asking the vital questions to determine where their current security gaps are. Once identified, they will work with the business to find viable solutions the company can execute on their own, or with assistance from Entricio or another local business.

For more information or to take advantage of this free offer, businesses may email Entricio at [email protected] or schedule their assessment directly on Entricio's digital calendar.

Entricio is an IT Management company based out of West Palm Beach, Fla. Entricio's team of engineers are truly experts in their field, with over 20 years' experience working on contracts with high regulatory burdens. Technology is constantly evolving and reshaping industries globally, that's why Entricio provides you with the full CIO experience. Consider us your IT swiss army knife - we have everything you need in one place. For more information, please visit our website at www.entricio.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Jillian Gordon at (561) 293-2258 or email [email protected].

