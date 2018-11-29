Tech Data Honors 2018 Vendors of the Year

Channel partners recognized at company's annual Vendor Summit

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) recently announced the winners of its 2018 Vendor of the Year awards, a program that recognizes the contribution, strong commitment, and innovative solutions and products that recipients provide to Tech Data, its channel partners, and the IT industry in the Americas.

The awards ceremony took place at the 14th annual Vendor Summit, held at the Tampa Convention Center on November 29, where more than 550 channel partners joined Tech Data executives and team members to learn more about Tech Data's market and channel strategy, capabilities, and marketing-enablement services.

The 2018 Tech Data Vendor of the Year winners are:

Endpoint Solutions Vendor of the Year: Microsoft OEM

Advanced Solutions Vendor of the Year: Dell EMC

Vendor Representative of the Year

Sales Choice: Brian Heeren – Extreme Networks



Leadership Choice: Mark Hollan – HPE

Growth Vendor of the Year: Dell Technologies

Transformational Vendor of the Year: Cisco

Cloud Vendor of the Year: Microsoft

Security Vendor of the Year: Fortinet

Marketing and Sales Innovator of the Year: Intel

LAC Endpoint Solutions Vendor of the Year: Dell

LAC Advanced Solutions Vendor of the Year: Cisco

LAC Vendor Representative of the Year: Miguel Ariza , APC

"The 2018 Vendor of the Year honorees were chosen for their ongoing dedication, impact and outstanding achievements in support of Tech Data and our channel partners," said Joe Quaglia, president, Americas, at Tech Data. "These awards pay tribute to the vendors and representatives that have distinguished themselves through innovative service and solutions, and symbolize our gratitude for their partnership and progressive influence in the IT channel. We congratulate their standout efforts, and we are excited to continue working together to connect the world with the power of technology."

