Tech Data Named Top 20 IT Training Company for Seventh Consecutive Year

Distinction recognizes company's world-class education and training offerings

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it has been named as one of the 2018 "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. Through its education and training solutions, Tech Data provides global certified IT training in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, and has been honored with this designation for the past seven years under the ExitCertified brand, as well as the past five years under the Tech Data Academy brand—both of which comprise Tech Data's education and training solutions business. The "Top 20 IT Training Companies List" is part of Training Industry's mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the best providers of IT training services/technologies in support of corporate learning and development.

"We are pleased to be named a Top 20 IT Training Company for the seventh consecutive year," said Mark McCreath, vice president, Education Services, North America, at Tech Data. "This award validates our strategy to provide quality-focused education services, while maintaining a high degree of relevance through education offerings in current technologies. As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, we continue to build our catalog to stay ahead of the technology curve. Tech Data enables our customers to support technology adoption, with the skills needed to maximize returns on their IT investments."

Selection to Training Industry's 2018 Top 20 IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses

Leadership and innovation in IT training

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients

Geographic reach

"This year's Top 20 IT Training Companies continue to lead the way in the information technology training market, with offerings and capabilities that are under constant development to keep up to date with the needs of the market," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "Tech Data was selected based on the breadth and quality of its IT training, client portfolio and the extent of its geographic reach."

Tech Data features a variety of education and training solutions, including strategic training paths for the certification skills required to support today's technologies and a broad curriculum of application-focused courses for clients looking to implement new or upgrade business applications. Offering training services through its ExitCertified and Tech Data Academy platforms, the company also works with customers and channel partners to design learning plans by vendor brand or by technology solution, supporting next-generation capabilities including cloud, data analytics, internet of things (IoT), mobility, security and networking.

For more information on Tech Data's education and training solutions, visit the ExitCertified and Tech Data Academy websites or call (800) 237-8931.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

