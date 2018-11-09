Tech-Enabled Home Improvement Company MaxSalePrice Rebrands as Curbio After Year of Rapid Growth

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., formerly MaxSalePrice.com, is a home renovation company that helps real estate agents and their selling homeowners renovate their homes before they list them for sale. Curbio is disrupting the mom and pop home improvement industry with a tech-enabled process that eliminates many of the frustrations associated with home improvement projects while also shortening the entire renovation process from months to weeks. The company's exclusive focus on pre-sale home renovation results in a fast, professional and hassle-free process that delivers maximum return on investment for home sellers.

"The name Curbio represents our ability to increase curb appeal both inside and outside the home," said Rick Rudman, president and CEO of Curbio, Inc. "We also feel that Curbio better conveys our modern, tech-enabled approach to pre-sale home improvement which is designed to be easy, fast, and stress-free for sellers."

Curbio has become a well-known and trusted resource for residential real estate agents in the mid-Atlantic region where the company first started. It has completed projects with agents from major brokerages including Berkshire Hathaway, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, Long & Foster, RE/MAX, and Weichert.

With rapid growth across the DC metro region, recent expansion to Philadelphia and South Jersey, and plans to open soon in Atlanta, Dallas, and other major cities, the timing was right for the venture capital-backed company to support these markets with the new Curbio name and brand.

"The data overwhelmingly shows that strategically repairing and updating your home before listing it results in fewer days on market and greater seller proceeds," said Matt Siegal, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Curbio Inc. "The key to achieving those results is knowing which improvements to make and which to skip, and not overpaying for the renovation. Pre-sale home improvement is our area of expertise and only business."

A unique benefit of Curbio is its "renovate now, pay when you sell" model which defers all renovation payments until settlement, with no finance charges and no time limit to sell and pay for the work. This completely new business model eliminates the need for home sellers to jump through any financial hoops, further streamlining and simplifying the process to get a home to market quickly and painlessly.

"Curbio is disrupting the $28b pre-sale home renovation market," added Rudman, "and we could not be more excited to continue our rapid growth and expansion under the new Curbio name and brand."

More information is available on the company's website, www.curbio.com or by calling 844-944-2629.

SOURCE Curbio

