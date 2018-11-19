Tech-Enabled Home Renovation Company Curbio Inc. Adds VP Position to Lead Realtor Relations Efforts

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., a leader in pre-sale home renovation, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Lombardo to the position of Vice President of Realtor Relations. Lombardo has more than a decade of experience delivering value added services to both large corporations and individual entrepreneurs. Her background in digital marketing and social media will also be a plus for real estate agents looking to leverage Curbio's services to accelerate their own businesses and differentiate themselves as trusted advisors and full-service agents.

Curbio is the first home renovation company to focus exclusively on pre-sale renovation, helping listing agents and their sellers repair, update, and stage homes before they're listed in order to reduce days on market and increase net proceeds. The company's unique "renovate now, pay when you sell" payment model eliminates the need to arrange financing and is part of its turnkey solution which makes pre-sale home refurbishing easy and hassle-free.

Curbio is disrupting the mom and pop home improvement industry with a tech-enabled process that alleviates many of the typical frustrations associated with home renovation while also shortening the process from months to weeks. In addition, the company's pre-sale renovation expertise and focus result in a fast, professional, and painless process that delivers maximum return on investment for home sellers.

"Our partnerships with real estate agents are critical to the success of our business," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Our renovation expertise, combined with the real estate agent's in-depth knowledge of the local market, is a powerful combination that produces renovations that buyers love. In fact, 100% of our business comes from real estate agent referrals, and we only work with sellers who are represented by a real estate agent."

Curbio is currently serving Greater Washington DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia/South Jersey. Expansion to Atlanta and Dallas is scheduled for January 2019, with other major markets planned for later in 2019.

"I'm looking forward to building and expanding our relationships with brokers and agents," said Lombardo. "The programs we'll develop will continue to help agents win more listings, sell homes faster, and increase seller ROI."

More information is available at www.curbio.com and 844-944-2629.

Related Links

http://www.curbio.com

SOURCE Curbio Inc.