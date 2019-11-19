Tech-Enabled Home Renovation Company Curbio Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties Announce Partnership

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, announced a strategic partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, a nationally ranked full-service real estate services firm.

Curbio is the only turn-key solution that makes pre-sale renovation fast, easy and profitable for home sellers. The company renovates homes before they are listed so they can sell quickly for the best possible price and defers payment until the home is sold—with no deposit, fees, or finance charges. Founded in the Washington DC Metro Region, the company now offers its services in 12 cities nationwide, with plans to expand to 40 cities by the end of 2020.

Curbio's innovative model will equip Arizona Properties agents with an array of marketing resources and training to help them list homes at the high end of Phoenix and Las Vegas' competitive markets, while drastically reducing effort, time, and burden.

"This is an opportunity for our clients to truly maximize their investment return while appealing to a new generation of buyers that want turnkey homes," said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. "Curbio's team will help get their homes ready for market and open them up buyers who are only looking for move-in ready properties."

Curbio's technology platform simplifies and accelerates every stage of the renovation, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Its on-the-ground Project Managers handle the renovations from beginning to end, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

"Curbio doesn't just defer payment until settlement, we're transforming renovation into an easy, on-demand service," said Rikki Rogers, Vice President of Marketing at Curbio. "We're helping homeowners across the country sell faster and make more money, without the stress of a typical renovation."

While some real estate brokerages have launched concierge-type services or vendor-matching programs to finance and/or facilitate renovation, Curbio is the only company that both defers payment and serves as the licensed design/build contractor. Working with major real estate brokerages supports Curbio's strategic decision to work exclusively with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent.

ABOUT CURBIO

Curbio Inc. (www.curbio.com) is a venture-funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its headquarters in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Chicago, and will enter dozens more cities in the coming months.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES ARIZONA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 30 offices and more than 3,300 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $5.2 billion in real estate in 2018. For more information, visit www.bhhsaz.com.

SOURCE Curbio

Related Links

https://www.curbio.com/

