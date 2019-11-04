Tech-Enabled Home Renovation Company Curbio Inc. and @properties Announce Partnership

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc. , the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, announced a strategic partnership with @properties, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage serving the greater Chicago region.

Curbio is the only turn-key solution that makes pre-sale renovation fast, easy and profitable for home sellers. The company renovates homes before they're listed so they can sell quickly for the best possible price and defers payment until the home is sold, with no deposit, fees, or finance charges. Its technology platform accelerates the entire renovation process, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Curbio completes projects about 60% faster than the average contractor.

While some real estate brokerages have launched concierge-type services or vendor-matching programs to finance and/or facilitate renovation, Curbio is the only company that both defers payment and serves as the licensed design/build contractor. Curbio employs full-time general contractors to manage each project and delivers the same high-quality customer experience across its markets. Its on-the-ground Project Managers oversee the renovation, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.



"The traditional approach to renovation is antithetical to the needs of sellers—time consuming, stressful, and not at all focused on ROI," said Rikki Rogers, Vice President of Marketing for Curbio. "Curbio doesn't just defer payment until settlement, we're completely reinventing the renovation experience. Through our partnerships with brokerages like @properties, we're helping homeowners across the country sell faster and make more money, without the stress of a typical renovation."

"@properties' new partnership with Curbio is another key piece in our mission of adding value for our clients before, during and after the real estate transaction," said Thad Wong, Co-CEO of @properties. "Their industry-leading pre-sale home improvement service fills a tremendous need in our market and is perfectly in line with our goal of selling our clients' homes for the highest possible price in the shortest amount of time."

Through the partnership Curbio will provide @properties agents with an array of marketing resources and training to help them win listings and educate their seller clients on the benefits of renovating before selling their homes. Partnerships with major real estate brokerages support Curbio's strategic decision to work only with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent. Realtor referrals account for 100% of Curbio's business

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its headquarters in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Chicago, and will enter dozens more cities in the coming months.

Established in 2000, @properties is the largest residential brokerage firm in the Chicago metro area and one of the largest residential brokerage firm in the United States. @properties has 2,800 agents and 30 offices in Chicago, surrounding suburbs, Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana, and Southeast Wisconsin. The firm has also developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction-management and client-relationship management systems. @properties-affiliated companies include Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, a 200-agent residential brokerage firm in Atlanta, Ga., and Proper Title, an independent title-insurance agency. For more information, visit www.atproperties.com.

