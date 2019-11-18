Tech-Enabled Home Renovation Company Curbio Inc. and TTR Sotheby's Realty Announce Partnership

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, has announced a strategic partnership with TTR Sotheby's Realty, one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the country.

Curbio is the only turn-key solution that makes pre-sale renovation fast, easy and profitable for home sellers. The company renovates homes before they go on the market so they can sell quickly for the best possible price and defers payment until the home is sold, with no deposit, fees, or finance charges. Its technology platform accelerates the entire renovation process, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Curbio completes projects about 60% faster than the average contractor.

While some real estate brokerages have launched concierge-type services or vendor-matching programs to finance and/or facilitate renovation, Curbio is the only company that both defers payment and serves as the licensed design/build contractor. Curbio employs highly rated, full-time general contractors to manage each project and delivers the same high-quality customer experience across its markets. Its on-the-ground Project Managers oversee the renovation, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

"Deferring payment is helpful for homeowners who want to renovate, but that only solves a tiny piece of the problem," said Rikki Rogers, Vice President of Marketing for Curbio. "How will sellers know which renovations will actually increase the value of the home? Who will find, vet and hire the contractors? Who will select and order the materials and make sure the project goes according to plan? These are the problems Curbio solves. Through our partnership with TTR Sotheby's, we're helping DC-area homeowners sell faster and make more money, without the stress of a typical renovation."

Evan Lacopo, Managing Broker with TTR Sotheby's International Realty states, "The TTR Sotheby's International Realty leadership team invested a lot of time and resources in creating our White Glove service platform. Our goal was to provide our associates with a suite of services and partnerships that assist them in delivering the deepest and most value rich services to their clients. I am proud to say that Curbio was one of our first partners in doing so. Curbio's renovate now, pay later model truly enables all parties involved to minimize time and maximize their ROI when selling a home. Curbio delivers the same level of service and professionalism our clients expect from a brand like TTR Sotheby's International Realty and we are looking forward to working with them for many years to come."

Through the partnership Curbio will provide TTR Sotheby's agents with an array of marketing resources and training to help them win listings and educate their seller clients on the benefits of renovating before selling their homes. Partnerships with major real estate brokerages supports Curbio's strategic decision to work only with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent. Realtor referrals account for 100% of Curbio's business.

ABOUT CURBIO INC.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Chicago, and will enter dozens more cities in the coming months.

ABOUT TTR SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

With nine offices located strategically across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, our 450 real estate professionals are ranked among the highest performing in the nation, and are regarded for their integrity, professional service, and community leadership. Through our relationship with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, TTR Sotheby's International Realty produces extraordinary results for our clients by leveraging proprietary global marketing, cutting edge digital strategies, and unrivaled access to the most affluent and discerning global clientele.

