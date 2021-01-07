Tech Enabled Utility Inspection Company Realizing Great Success and Growth During the COVID Era

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program is working with growing companies despite numerous industries still suffering from the negative impacts of the current pandemic.

Noah Ruiz, President of Skynetwest, a tech-enabled utility inspection services provider, is optimistic about the growth.

"Thanks to the work we've done as an organization and the support of programs like Chandler Innovations, Skynetwest is starting to see greater forward momentum," said Ruiz. "I have the tools and resources I need to handle my company's growth, which is critical to continued success."

In the past three months, Skynetwest has made material investments in new equipment, hired a new staff member, and contracted two new vendors to assist with the influx of multiple new clients.

Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations, is thrilled for Skynetwest. "The growth surrounding Noah's company is amazing, especially during these times," said White. "The Chandler Innovations team works diligently every day to ensure organizations like Skynetwest have the best resources so they can be successful and weather the many unprecedented obstacles faced by small growing businesses today."

Chandler Innovations is accepting applications for its Track One class starting Thursday, January 14th, 2021.

Track One focuses on startup and go to market strategies for new founders and entrepreneurs.

Visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html to learn more and apply to the program.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

For more information about Skynetwest, visit https://skynetwest.com/

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

