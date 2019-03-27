Tech Festival Attracts Top Talent to Orange County

IRVINE, CA, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - EurekaFEST is one of Southern California's largest technology festivals and will showcase the region's booming startup tech industry to top global CEOs, venture capitalists and celebrities from April 2 to April 6.

Over a thousand entrepreneurs, investors and festival goers are expected to attend the five-day event in Irvine, California to reveal this year's hottest startup trends such as Cannabis, Artificial Intelligence, Content Creation, and Venture Capital. Now in its fifth year, the world-class technology festival continues to be a driving force in evolving and elevating future startup technology.

This year's speakers include Billy Zane, actor and CEO of Convergence Lab, Domenic Perri, Director of Business Development at Dropbox, and Joshua Lu, VP of Blizzard Entertainment and the 2019 Eureka Award Winner, Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, CEO of Earth Friendly Products.

"We are thrilled to once again be welcoming entrepreneurs from around the world to Orange County," says Peter Polydor, EurekaFEST founder. "The most profound technological innovations shaping our world today started with a single idea. I'm excited to see what will conjure up this year and whether it will be something that ends up shaping the technology of our future."

About the Eureka Project:

Eureka FEST celebrates being an entrepreneur in Orange County with music, pitches, and parties. After hosting some of the best tech, learning and networking events Orange County has to offer, Eureka decided to launch its own signature event called Eureka FEST in 2015. This event was created as a way to celebrate startups and entrepreneurship in Southern California with a day of awesome speakers, demos, pitches, connecting opportunities and a party to wrap it all up.

About The Eureka Building:

The Eureka Building is a 3-acre technology campus in Irvine, California designed to help accelerate innovation. Our goal is to support local entrepreneurship by giving innovative companies and entrepreneurs in Orange County a home that is centrally located and easy to access. Through partnerships we are more than just a home but are a support network hosting startup events while fostering mentorship relationships with our partners all within one of the most creative spaces in the region.

