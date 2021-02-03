Tech-Focused Future Of Senior Living Debuts At Atria Newport Beach

The design of Atria Newport Beach portends a bold new way for residents to more safely live their best lives in elegance. Carefully designed communal spaces and smart home technology, along with safety initiatives shaped from the COVID-19 pandemic, combine to offer residents a comfortable and convenient lifestyle with peace of mind. Atria Newport Beach will hold its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and staff on February 5, with subsequent clinics scheduled on February 26 and March 19.

"Much of what we've seen through COVID-19 has confirmed the direction we were heading with new communities like Atria Newport Beach," said John Moore, Chairman and CEO of Atria Senior Living. "Before the pandemic, we had already shifted our design focus to include things like larger apartments with kitchenettes and full-sized refrigerators, large and open communal spaces, more access to outdoor spaces, a heavy focus on daylighting, and using technology."

Technology is a key component to the elevated quality of life experience at Atria Newport Beach, Moore said. Apartments are equipped with the Atria Smart Home System, which features a smart thermostat to keep the temperature just the way a resident likes it, as well as automated window shades and smart lighting – all controllable through an interface on the pre-installed smart TV in each apartment.

Technology also helps reduce touches, trace human interactions and provide safety monitoring, among many other infectious disease factors. Wearable technology, similar to a smart watch, promotes resident safety by providing keyless apartment entry and access to rooms and amenities, provides immediate fall detection and two-way communication with staff, and monitors and documents contact tracing if needed. Residents also have access to a dedicated care staff available 24/7 as well as the latest in telehealth support.

Elevated Amenities

Atria Newport Beach residents have access to more than 30,000 square feet of indoor amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, salon and spa, theater, game room, library and more. Dining and restaurant options include lighter fare at 1888 Bistro, cocktails and small bites at Bogie & Bacall's Lounge, and fine dining at Vasco's Restaurant. Using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, the Atria Newport Beach culinary team creates delicious menu selections designed to appeal to personal preferences and accommodate dietary requirements. An interior courtyard garden provides residents with a space to enjoy the ocean breeze.

Through its Engage Life® program, residents enjoy socially distanced events such as conference call book clubs, themed food and beverage carts and guided meditation. The community is also offering in-apartment dining to residents who prefer this extra safety measure.

"From apartments with smart home features to engaging social events and elevated culinary offerings, we're providing residents with a fantastic senior living experience in Orange County," said Sarah Laloyan, Senior Vice President of Operations at Atria. "Atria Newport Beach is purposefully designed for older adults who wish to lead active and vibrant lives. We're thrilled about this addition to our Atria Signature portfolio."

About Atria Senior Living

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in more than 185 locations in 25 states and seven Canadian provinces. Atria is the residence of choice for more than 18,000 older people, and the workplace of choice for more than 13,000 employees. The company creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter. For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaCareers.com.

SOURCE Atria Senior Living