WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Tech-Gear-5-7-Recalls-Performance-Heated-Socks-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Mobile Warming Performance Heated Socks

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery can overheat, melt or ignite when charged with a charger other than the one provided with the product, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.

Remedy: Refund; Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled socks, remove the battery and contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a free replacement pair of socks with battery or a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Tech Gear 5.7 toll-free at 888-908-6024 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at cs@techgear5-7.com or online at www.mobilewarming.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: 4,000

Description:

This recall involves Mobile Warming Performance Heated Socks sold with lithium-ion batteries. Only socks with serial number MW18A04-17-14, MW18A04-17-15, MW18A04-M4-10/W6-11 and MW18A04-M10-14 are included in the recall. These socks are gray and made of a poly-cotton blend in men's and women's size 6-10 and 10-14. The socks heat when the battery is connected and is in the on position. The heating on/off is controlled through the battery switch or the phone app when a phone is paired.

Incidents/Injuries: Tech Gear 5.7 has received four reports of batteries overheating, melting or igniting, resulting in minor property damage in two instances, and melting of the battery case in the others. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Scheels and other sporting goods, workwear and farm supply stores nationwide and online at www.mobilewarming.com and www.Amazon.com from September 2018 through November 2018 for about $130.

Importer: Tech Gear 5.7, Inc., of San Marcos, Calif.

Manufacturer: Mi Croteck Gaoke (HK) Limited/Shenzhen FCY Technology Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-082

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

