Tech Giants Battle It Out in Billion Dollar Food Delivery War

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth $24 billion already in 2018 and set to top $98 billion by 2027, the food delivery market is now in a competitive war. It's a war that's even more ferocious than streaming. And the stakes have never been higher for the food delivery industry, with some giants burning cash like crazy and still unsure if they will ever turn a profit. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEE), TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

One possible strategy is consolidation - at any price. But this war is ripe for new ideas in a massively growing industry that is now hated on multiple fronts, with restaurants held prisoner to delivery bullies, prompting city authorities to step in to cap commissions.

While Uber is prepared to pay a premium for Grubhub - the delivery service with the biggest US market share, Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ), the new face of "ride-sharing", is cutting a food delivery acquisition deal for pennies on the dollar.

The winner of this war should be the business model that defies the out-of-control cash burn, broadens the revenue potential and wins the hearts and minds of every stakeholder in the chain, including drivers and restaurants.

Kicking off its aggressive expansion drive in the food delivery segment, Facedrive entered into a binding term sheet to acquire the assets of Foodora Canada, a subsidiary of the $20-billion multinational food delivery service Delivery Hero, which operates in over 40 countries and services more than 500,000 restaurants.

The acquisition will give Facedrive a revenue boost, and plans on threatening struggling competitors such as Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes. Not only will Facedrive gain instant access to hundreds of thousands of Foodora Canada's customers, but it will also have deals with Foodora's 5,500 restaurant partners to add to its already growing Facedrive Foods business.

Overnight, Facedrive is set to leap into the top echelon of Canadian food delivery services. Then comes planned global expansion. And while this deal hit the scene as a surprise, another Facedrive deal this week grabbed even more attention amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 650,000 members strong across North America, LiUNA - The Labourers' International Union of North America announced it would adopt Facedrive's TraceSCAN digital COVID-19 contract-tracing app to protect the health and safety of its Canadian 130,000 members.

That's a huge boost for a brand new, high-tech app developed in a joint initiative by Facedrive Health and the University of Waterloo.

The TraceSCAN app and wearables provide contact tracing to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Using Bluetooth technology, TraceSCAN alerts users with a notification if they have come in contact with an individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

This all ties in to Facedrive's "people and planet first" business model and back the core of shared mobility experience: Facedrive wants its users to feel safe and comfortable traveling again and help to limit a second wave of COVID-19. The next logical step here for Facedrive is to see other unions and councils—and possibly even the Canadian Federal and Provincial governments to adopt the TraceSCAN application.

The Giants Are Failing

Uber Eats and Grubhub are not doing well. Everyone hates them, from consumers who think they're wildly overpriced, to investors who are tired of the lack of any profitability. Even COVID-19 hasn't helped, though it should have, in theory. That's the background for Uber's desperate takeover bid of Grubhub this month in an offer potentially valued at $6.9 billion.



And the pressure continues to mount as fast as the hate grows. It didn't help that in the throes of a global pandemic this social media post went viral, criticizing Grubhub for charging $666 for a food delivery order of $1,042.

The post went viral because food delivery companies have been advertising themselves as platforms that help support local restaurants facing closure by delivering for them. But when the delivery service takes 64% of the bill, it's hardly lending a helping hand.

In fact, restaurants can barely cover the costs of the food. Profitability has always been a problem for these giants. Uber Eats and DoorDash waived fees to restaurants during the pandemic, and while that will help restaurants, investors will of course flee in droves because it makes an already unprofitable business potentially even less profitable.

While everyone else was floundering, German-founded Delivery Hero was exponentially growing revenue even in 2016. For 2018, it reported revenue growth of 64.6% , with the Middle East and North Africa accounting for almost half of those revenues. For 2019, revenue grew even further. Over the last 12 months, Delivery Hero's revenue grew by 86% , and 2020 guidance puts revenue between EUR2.4 billion and EUR2.6 billion .

Why? It's all about the fees charged to restaurants, which for many food delivery companies can be as high as 30%. Delivery Hero charges much lower commissions and works toward higher volume in a win-win situation for everyone involved. The balance sheet speaks for itself. Restaurants benefit. Delivery Hero and Facedrive--across its revenue ecosystem--have different business models.

Facedrive's "people and planet first" model runs through its litany of services, from ride-sharing and food delivery to medical delivery services and even with its exclusive line of merch co-branded with Will Smith's Bel Air Athletics.

In every single element of its broad sharing ecosystem, Facedrive focuses on sustainability, and that's what makes Foodora a perfect match for a great deal at a time when sustainable investing has already topped $30 trillion as a megatrend.



And it's definitely a megatrend. Already, big names from the tech and energy sector are jumping on board and making major waves that investors can't ignore.



Microsoft (MSFT) is a genuine leader in the sustainability push. The company is going above and beyond in its emissions goals, aiming to be carbon neutral in the next ten years. A feat that will not be an easy task for such a massive technology corporation. Additionally, Microsoft is has also pioneered new solutions to aid other companies in curbing their emissions as well.



Microsoft has built hardware and software to help monitor and better understand the effect of different institutions have on the planet, gathering data to better figure out how companies and people can improve. The company is creating tools to better handle the b the world's growing waste crisis.



Other tech giants are getting involved, as well. Both Facebook and Google have embarked on similar paths to Microsoft, with massive business-wide changes with the goal of becoming leaders in the sustainability space.



Take Google (GOOGL), for example. Despite being one of the largest companies on the planet, in many ways it has lived up to its original "Don't Be Evil" slogan. Not only is Google powering its data centers with renewable energy, it is also on the cutting edge of innovation in the industry, investing in new technology and green solutions to build a more sustainable tomorrow. It's bid to reduce its carbon footprint has been well received by both younger and older investors. And as the need to slow down climate change becomes increasingly dire, it's easy to see why.



Social media giant Facebook (FB) is doing its part, as well. Not only have they made dramatic progress towards their goal to run on 100% renewable energy by the end of 2020, they're working to build more water-efficient data centers. In fact, their data centers use 80 percent less water than typical data centers.



Facebook has even gone a step further with its focus on building more sustainable workplaces. It's building designs incorporate a number of renewable energy sources and water recycling methods, in addition to promoting the recycling and sustainability of all products consumed on site.



Energy companies are doing their part, as well. As one the world's leading renewables producers, NextEra Energy (NEE) is literally building the path towards sustainability. To make matters more exciting, the company was the number one capital investor in green energy infrastructure, and the fifth largest investor across all sectors.



In addition to its already massive impact combatting the world's looming climate crisis, it has ambitions of investing an additional $55 billion in infrastructure in the next two years in the United States. And while it helps deploy the world's new energy reality, it has also committed to weaning itself off foreign oil. And shareholders are all in. Over the past 15 years, shareholders have seen 945% returns.



Even Big Oil supermajors have been diving head first into the ESG trend, diversifying their portfolios and to hedge their bets in the rapidly changing new reality of energy. And no other oil major takes this more seriously than Total (TOT). maintains a 'big picture' outlook across all of its endeavors. It is not only aware of the needs that are not being met by a significant portion of the world's growing population, it is also hyper-aware of the looming climate crisis if changes are not made. In its push to create a better world for all, it has committed to contributing to each of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.



Total checks every box in the ESG checklist. It is promoting diversity and safety, making massive changes in its day to day operations to ensure that its business is environmentally sound, and has even committed to going carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner. It's no surprise that shareholders are loving its forward-thinking approach.

And a company such as Facedrive--which truly understands the megatrend stands a chance of becoming a sustainability darling. Even better, a company that understands how community support and nurturing must work to be widely accepted won't just challenge everyone in the food delivery space--it will challenge everyone across the shared mobility industry.



By. Carol Pierce

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for food delivery and ride sharing services will grow; that other unions and councils—and possibly even the Canadian Federal and Provincial governments may adopt the TraceSCAN application; that the demand for environmentally conscientious ride sharing and food delivery services companies in particular will grow quickly and take a much larger share of the market; that Facedrive's marketplace will offer many more sustainable goods and services, and grow revenues outside of ride-sharing; that new products co-branded by Bel Air and Facedrive are ready to launch, with pre-orders coming soon on the Facedrive website; that Facedrive can achieve its environmental goals without sacrificing profit; that Facedrive Foodswill expand to other regions outside southern Ontario soon and will close its purchase of Foodora; that Facedrive will grow the food delivery service profitably and expand globally; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plan. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; the company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company's expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract a sufficient number of drivers to meet the demands of customer riders; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; the ability of Facedrive to attract providers of good and services for partnerships on terms acceptable to both parties, and on profitable terms for Facedrive; that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected; that Facedrive does not close the purchase of Foodora and even if it does, the purchase does not bring the customers, partnerships or revenues expected; Facedrive may not be able to retain the partnerships with 550 restaurants or increase that number; the ability of the company to keep operating costs and customer charges competitive with other ride-hailing companies; and the company's ability to continue agreements on affordable terms with existing or new tree planting enterprises in order to retain profits. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.



DISCLAIMERS

ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. An affiliated company of Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") has signed an agreement to be paid in shares to provide services to provide marketing and promotional activities to expand ridership and attract drivers. In addition, the owner of Oilprice.com has acquired additional shares of Facedrive (FD.V) for personal investment. This compensation and share acquisition resulting in the beneficial owner of the Company having a major share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE OilPrice.com