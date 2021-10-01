Tech Impact Unveils New ITWorks Training Hub On Wilmington Riverfront

"We are thrilled to announce a new permanent home for ITWorks, a program that has helped more than 700 people to kickstart their careers in IT here in Wilmington and beyond for over a decade," said Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of Tech Impact. "The Tech Impact Opportunity Center is an ideal location for the new hub with the train station, bus routes and the Riverfront all within walking distance. This offers our staff and students convenient parking, restaurants, and outdoor experiences. We appreciate the support from our longtime partner, Barclays, in making this a reality."

A Historic Property

Tech Impact spent several months looking for a new location before choosing the B&O Station building. Originally designed by esteemed architect and Civil War leader Frank Furness in 1887, the property was vacant for much of the 20th century until ING Direct (Capital One) refurbished it in 2004 to be an executive conference center.

With support from the Barclays grant, Tech Impact invested in an interior refresh, outfitting the building with new carpet, paint, and signage, as well as new student desks and tables crafted by local Challenge Program trainees.

Tech Impact in Delaware

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Tech Impact serves over 300 organizations across the U.S. with managed IT support. Since 2012, its ITWorks workforce training program has had a presence in Wilmington at various temporary training sites. Tech Impact also delivers training and services at two facilities in southern Nevada and in Philadelphia.

"We are proud to support ITWorks with the new 'Tech Impact Opportunity Center' in Wilmington," said Mona Jantzi, Managing Director, Barclays US Consumer Bank and Tech Impact Board Member. "Since 2014, we have worked hand in hand with Tech Impact to support its workforce development programs in Delaware and Nevada and are committed to continuing to work with organizations like them to provide pathways to employment."

Tech Impact is a key partner in helping to deliver Barclays' Citizenship strategy, focused on enabling people to develop the skills and confidence for work. By 2022, Barclays' community programs will help place 250,000 people around the world into work. "We are proud to work alongside Barclays to diversify the tech talent pipeline in Delaware. Through our program, ITWorks, we are working together to connect a diverse population of youth to opportunities for careers in technology," added Callihan.

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a nonprofit on a mission to empower communities and nonprofits to use technology to better serve the world. The organization is a leading provider of technology education and solutions for nonprofits, and operates award-winning IT and customer experience training programs and workforce intermediary services which are designed to help individuals launch careers. Tech Impact offers a comprehensive suite of technology services that includes managed IT support, data and strategy services, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and cloud computing integration and support. In 2018, it expanded its education and outreach capabilities by merging with Idealware, an authoritative source for independent, thoroughly researched technology resources for the social sector. Tech Impact's ITWorks and CXWorks training programs have graduated hundreds of young adults with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to start their careers in the technology and customer experience industries. The organization also operates PunchCode, a full-stack software development school based in Las Vegas, NV. More information can be found at https://techimpact.org/.

About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

SOURCE Barclays

Related Links

www.barclaycardus.com

