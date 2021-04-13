Tech Impact's Francis Johnson Named Fellow by the Okta for Good Nonprofit Technology Initiative

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Impact, a 501(c)(3) that empowers communities and nonprofits to use technology to better serve our world, today announced Francis Johnson, Managing Director, Technology Services at the nonprofit, has been named Nonprofit Technology Fellow for the Okta for Good Nonprofit Technology Initiative. The inaugural fellowship program, which received 340 applications from across the globe, aims to amplify the voices of leaders across the nonprofit sector advocating for a movement toward better use and implementation of technology. Johnson, one of eight Fellows, was awarded (via Tech Impact) a $25,000 grant to advance Tech for Good thought leadership throughout the six-month program.

headshot of Francis Johnson

"We are thrilled to name Francis Johnson a Nonprofit Technology Fellow," said Victor Cordon, senior program manager, philanthropy at Okta. "Francis is a proven thought leader who is building the future of technology, innovation, and social impact. By directly supporting Francis and other Fellows as nonprofit technology leaders, we are advancing the thought leadership of experts in the field who share Okta for Good's vision for a paradigm shift in the way that nonprofits are funded and enabled to leverage technology. We are excited for Francis to further our understanding in his area of focus—protecting critical data and vulnerable identities that nonprofits hold."

Francis hails from The Gambia in West Africa where he managed an Internet cafe before moving to the U.S. to study computer science at Eastern Mennonite University. He has more than 14 years of nonprofit experience and is passionate about helping nonprofits build their technology and operational capacity to serve more constituents and communities efficiently and securely.

"I'm honored to be named a Nonprofit Technology Fellow by Okta for Good," shared Francis Johnson. "There is a huge need in the nonprofit sector for cybersecurity support and education. Tech Impact's goal is to help nonprofits thrive and in order for them to thrive, they must prioritize cybersecurity. I'm grateful to the Okta team for providing additional resources to help us increase capacity and help nonprofits implement proper cybersecurity measures."

Okta for Good also named Tech Impact a grantee for its Ecosystems and Capacity Building grant stream as Okta continues to double down on proven partnerships advancing nonprofit technology through access, implementation and use. The grant will support Tech Impact's work providing wraparound technology services to nonprofit organizations without in-house technology expertise, with a focus on cybersecurity for nonprofits.

For more information, visit Okta for Good and its Nonprofit Technology Initiative.

Contact: Caitlin Wolf, 401-935-2363, [email protected]

Related Images

francis-johnson.jpg

Francis Johnson

headshot of Francis Johnson

SOURCE Tech Impact