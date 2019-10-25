Tech in Motion Recognizes CMiC as a 'Community Favorite' Winner of Best Tech Workplace for Diversity in Toronto

This is the second year in a row that CMiC has been recognized as a Timmy Award finalist and first year being named a 'Community Favorite' winner.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC, the most complete ERP and Field operations software provider for construction, has been named a 'Community Favorite' winner in Tech in Motion's annual Timmy Awards for the category of Best Tech Workplace for Diversity. The award – which also recognized CMiC last year, as a finalist – honors technology companies that treat diversity as a necessary ingredient for creativity and success. The winners of the two Workplace for Diversity awards were announced at a ceremony at the Soho Innovation Lab in Toronto, alongside the winners of all other 2019 award categories. The local community determined the winner of the Community Favorite Award by votes, while the Judge's Choice winner was chosen by a panel of expert judges.

"At CMiC, our diversity is one of our essential strengths, and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to it," says Pat Shah, chief operating officer at CMiC. "We are incredibly grateful to Tech in Motion for their leadership in bringing together the local tech community to celebrate the positive impact that innovative ventures and enterprises are having on our city."

The selection criteria for the Best Tech Workplace for Diversity is based on the following:

Implementation of diverse hiring and employment practices

Collaboration and inclusive thinking to produce an innovative product

Provision of tools and resources to explore and celebrate differences

"We're excited to have not one, but two awards recognizing diverse thinking and collaboration this year. Getting the opportunity to celebrate the inclusion, innovation and growth in the community through the Timmy Awards is beyond exciting," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion.

The other award categories include Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Startup and Best Tech Work Culture.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

SOURCE Computer Methods International Inc. (CMiC)

