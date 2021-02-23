Tech Leaders Aisera and Cloud MSG Partner to 'Break' Service Model on Global Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech leader Cloud MSG touts working with Google, Dell, Microsoft, and others and now enters a trailblazing partnership with Aisera, an artificial intelligence leader of AI Service Management solutions. The two companies unite to offer a next-generation managed service deployable in any IT organization. This plug-and-play solution uses existing infrastructure to bring the benefits of Conversational AI and RPA to any size enterprise.

Aisera is an established market leader in the fields of Conversational AI, Workflow Automation and Orchestration, offering the only pure-play artificial intelligence. These technologies are baked into every element of the Aisera product suite. Service desks are no longer waylaid by mounting ticket volumes — thanks to expeditious auto-resolution capabilities, and all without the need for human supervision.

"Customers deserve the best time-to-value and need substantial benefits from their IT Service Desk Automation solution immediately. We are proud to partner with Cloud MSG to provide significant auto-resolution rates and cost savings over the pricing models of traditional MSPs," said Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera.

"Our company has redefined the Managed Services Provider (MSP) space by making service desks more user-centric while maintaining data security, compliance and system availability," said Carl Timperio, Chief Technology Officer at Cloud MSG. "When the need arose for a robust pure-play AI backbone, the natural choice was Aisera. With the growing pressure that so many IT teams are facing, we see truly capable AI integrated into their service desk as the only long-term solution. That's why we're so excited to partner on this endeavor."

The new partnership has benefited large-scale companies by automating up to 90 percent of service desk requests — with a cost savings of 90 percent over the pricing models of traditional MSPs. Service desk agents have experienced dramatic productivity gains because incoming tickets are not lagging on an ever-growing backlog; instead, they auto-resolved instantly. Cloud MSG and Aisera enable enterprise clients to immediately deliver an exceptional AI experience to users across the organization.

About Cloud MSG

Cloud Managed Services Group (known as Cloud MSG) provides a next-generation managed service desk for enterprise IT organizations, focused on delighting users and driving organizational productivity. The managed service is first-to-market in combining world-class conversational AI, turn-key support desk management, and strategic proactive support. Cloud MSG is partnered with technology leaders Microsoft, Cisco, Google, ServiceNow, and Aisera. Cloud MSG is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and supports a diverse range of global customers spanning from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

About Aisera:

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, HR, Sales and Customer Service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Zendesk, Datadog, Automation Anywhere, UiPath and Salesforce.

