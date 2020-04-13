NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Tech, Media, & Telecom Trends 2020 - Updated for the impact of COVID-19 - Thematic Research







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878152/?utm_source=PRN







Summary

COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.It will put incredible strain on the world economy, which will be effectively halted for 3 months or more.



It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies.



Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer significant drop in revenues.



As the world enters lockdown, offices are closing, forcing desk-based staff to work at home.There will be many consequences for the IT industry, some sectors of which will perform better than others.



Some will fare relatively well in the short term, for example collaboration software vendors and cloud services providers.Others - particularly IT infrastructure companies - may suffer short-term problems with their supply chains, but fare well in the future.



But some sectors will do badly: 2020 will be a very bad year for IT services.



So, to help our clients gain competitive advantage, we have developed thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. This Tech, Media, and Telecom Trends 2020 report provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the TMT industry, based on the trends set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.



Key Highlights

- Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow's leaders rather than today's incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

- This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 across 17 different technology sectors. It discusses the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on each sector, and ranks on a company-by-company basis the individual impact of COVID-19 alongside nine other themes that affect that sector.

- In total, our analysts scored the top 600 TMT companies on their competitive position in 50 themes, including COVID-19. The algorithms in our thematic engine take account of the relative importance of each theme in the current economic climate, showing the leaders and laggards in our thematic screens.



Scope

- This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 across 17 different technology sectors incorporating hardware (semiconductors, component makers, consumer electronics, IT infrastructure equipment, telecom infrastructure equipment, and industrial automation), software (application software, gaming software, and security software), services (IT services and cloud services), internet & media (ecommerce, social media, advertising, music, film, and TV, and publishing), and telecoms.

- It discusses the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on each sector, and ranks on a company-by-company basis the individual impact of COVID-19 alongside nine other themes that affect that sector.

- In total, our analysts scored the top 600 TMT companies on their competitive position in 50 themes, including COVID-19. The algorithms in our thematic engine take account of the relative importance of each theme in the current economic climate, showing the leaders and laggards in our thematic screens.



Reasons to Buy

- If you're worried about the pace of innovation in your industry, then flick through this report: it provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the top 600 players in the TMT industry, based on the key themes - including COVID19 - set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.

- You will not find a better guide to tech in 2020.

- At 193 pages, it is the most concise tech trends reference guide you will read in 2020. Written by 40 of the world's leading tech experts, TMT Trends 2020 report helps you to look credible when talking about tech in your industry.

- The report tells you everything you need to know about disruptive themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform your business.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878152/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

