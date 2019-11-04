Tech-savvy Holiday Shopping Starts Early with Samsara Smart Luggage Launching Black Friday Sale Now

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara ushers in the Holiday season early offering its smart carry-on suitcase at its lowest price of the year starting now. This highly anticipated Black Friday-style deal will run throughout the holiday season to give shoppers a chance to gift themselves in time for the high travel holiday season or start their holiday shopping without the crowds and long lines.

"We know this is the time many consumers book their holiday travel and we want to be sure to offer them a special price on Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase to get them ready," says Atara Dzikowski, CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Kicking off the holiday shopping season with the best deal of the year allows holiday shoppers to both gift themselves and a special someone a suitcase that offers unmatched tech features that keeps you secure and safe during seasonal travel and beyond."

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase is currently priced for the holiday season at a reduced price of $449, a 30% reduction from the $690 retail price. In addition, shoppers will enjoy free shipping on the smart suitcase within the continental US.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) recently announced that holiday retail sales are expected to increase "between 3.8 and 4.2 percent over 2018," with an increase in online shopping by 11-14 percent. They continue to estimate that 40% of shoppers have already started shopping for the upcoming holiday season.

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com .

