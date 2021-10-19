Tech-Savvy Workers Union Attracts Attention of Trade Unions

The founder and director of The Workers Union, Mr Mahoney, said: 'While established trade unions seem sidetracked by spending money on vanity projects or shoring up their creaking infrastructure, other, more agile organisations such as ours have taken the opportunity to deliver member-led services that reflect the concerns of today's workers.

'Thanks to technology democratising choice, it's no longer necessary to buy into a system that takes subs from your wages while you wait for someone in a monolithic, glass building to answer your queries. The future of work, and the future of the way that employees interact with one another will be radically different – and with our digitally-led solutions we're ready to respond to the challenge. To make it happen, we keep our membership fees low, invest in cutting-edge tech and work in distributed teams, obviating the need for expensive, energy guzzling offices, hundreds of operators on phones or fleets of reps' burning fuel all over the country.

'Yes we're small by comparison, but we are perfectly adapted to prosper in an ever-changing world.'

Mr Mahoney also pointed out that the The Workers Union – and other organisations – are already disrupting and shaking up the union establishment.

'Once again we feel compelled to make this quite clear: we're not affiliated to the TUC, which means we are not bound by the legislation that governs trade unions' operations. We know that this inbuilt advantage concerns traditional actors, and some might say they've tried to sabotage and gag our standing through various means since we launched. One of the most prominent has been to characterise our work – and the work of other new entrants – as being purely about making services more affordable, rather than improving them1. Our response is to be open with our prospective members – yes, we want to provide a better, fairer way of offering services ... but not at the expense of quality or innovation. Workers are our priority, and as such we would be more than willing to show traditional trade unions how to embrace new technology – it's such a shame that none of them have reached out to us.

'We know that what we're doing works, too: since our business was officially launched in March 2021, we've had nearly 20 thousand members register with us, each able to access advice and guidance at the click of a button. As far as we're concerned that's more than enough market validation to show that we're giving workers what they want, when they want it.'

