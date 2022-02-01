Tech secondary market sellers fill the gap as global chip shortage threatens manufacture of network equipment

Used and refurbished network equipment fills demand at significantly lower cost with no reduction in quality. Tweet this

Founder and CEO of NetworkTIgers, Mike Syiek, a recognized industry expert in network equipment and security, wants to reassure IT purchasers that refurbished network equipment does not mean compromising on quality. Syiek said,

"The global supply chain disruption means that finding available network equipment can be a challenge. Fortunately, used and refurbished equipment fills the gap at significantly lower cost with no reduction in quality. We have a large inventory of products available for immediate shipping."

Unclaimed network equipment in-stock includes:

Meraki Firewalls

Meraki Switches

Meraki Wireless

Cisco Catalyst Switches

Cisco Nexus Switches

Arista Switches

SonicWALL Firewalls

And more

The Department of Commerce report indicates that median demand for chips was 17% higher in 2021 compared to 2019, but there has not been a similar increase in supply. This impacts mainly the manufacture of new network equipment, making new and refurbished equipment an attractive alternative.

High quality new and refurbished network equipment is available now at NetworkTigers. For further details contact Mike Syiek at NetworkTigers.

About NetworkTigers

NetworkTigers is the leader in the secondary market for Grade A, Seller Refurbished networking equipment. Founded in January 1996 as Andover Consulting Group, which built and re-architected data centers for Fortune 500 firms, NetworkTigers provides consulting and network equipment to governmental agencies, Fortune 2000, and healthcare companies globally.

