Tech Start-up Launches Contest, Enabling Scientists to Promote Their Research After the Cancelation of Key Medical Research Meetings this Year

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BioRender , creator of the first web-based graphical tool for scientists to create publication and presentation-ready figures, announced its inaugural Graphical Abstract Contest , to give scientists a way to promote their research and win prize rewards. As key medical research meetings throughout the world have been canceled, postponed or moved to a virtual environment, BioRender is donating its $50K marketing budget to the science community in the form of cash prizes for a first-of-its-kind, worldwide, scientific art contest.

"This contest comes at a time when all conferences and meetings have been cancelled or postponed, so having the opportunity to be involved with these graphical abstracts has been a refreshing way to explore a wide variety of topics, including the pathology and immunology of SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Jarrod Dudakov, Assistant Professor of Immunology at Fred Hutch Cancer Center. "Graphical abstracts are an increasingly vital aspect of science communication and this competition, and BioRender more generally, contribute significantly toward raising the bar in the research community's progress in visual literacy."

At a time when scientists are racing for answers while also trying to help calm fears around the world, being able to network, share research, and present information in a unified, digestible manner is critical. Social distancing has made this a largely remote effort and presents a unique challenge for the science community to share research. To that end, BioRender created a virtual community to enable the continued sharing of research.

"At BioRender, we have always recognized the need for scientific knowledge to be universally understood and communicated through visuals that are clear, standardized, and accessible," said Shiz Aoki, co-founder and CEO of BioRender. "Our mission is to empower the world to communicate science faster through visuals. Graphical abstracts are quickly becoming the ideal way to lower the friction in communicating complex scientific concepts."

There are more than 5,000 entrants in the contest, which include original research from Stanford Medicine, John Hopkins Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Yale School of Medicine. Today BioRender selected People's Choice Award winners for each category of the contest:

Submitted research will be peer-reviewed and each submission will be eligible for cash prizes of up to $6,000. Submissions to the Graphical Abstract Contest contribute to a public gallery that the scientific community can virtually tour to learn about the latest in research while networking and voting for their favorites to win People's Choice Awards. Lead scientific researchers and renowned experts from around the world will come together to judge submissions within their specialization for visual appeal, clarity, accuracy, complexity, and ease of understanding with the best winning Expert's Choice Awards.

BioRender will announce the Expert's Choice Award finalists on June 17 and all winners will be announced on June 29.

