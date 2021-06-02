Tech Start-up Talk Text Send Share Launches Stop-Hate Initiative with "LOVE PLUS ME" Video Contest

Blockchain Tech Start-up Launches Stop-Hate Initiative with "LOVE PLUS ME" Video Contest Promoting Love to Remedy Hate Tweet this

The LOVE PLUS ME initiative has its roots in Saint Juste's earlier "Get Me Me" mantra (www.GetMeMe.com), which he developed for his 5th grade students to teach children the need to love oneself first, so that they can then love others. "You can never give what you do not have," Saint Juste says. The global outrage over the public execution of George Floyd last year caused Saint Juste to fast-track the production and release of his LOVE PLUS ME animated short film to help promote love in the world and ensure that Talk Text Send Share would actively be part of the solution to help end racism.

"If you're not part of the solution, you're inadvertently part of the problem. A lot of people sat passive and silent as Hitler grew a hate machine in broad daylight. That should never be allowed to happen again, unless we are all asleep at the wheel!"

Talk Text Send Share is building a communications app and social media platform called MiTTSS (an acronym for "My Talk Text Send Share") with a zero-tolerance policy for hate promoters. In 2022 the company plans to integrate voting and trivia questions with the ongoing LOVE PLUS ME contests for community members to help perpetually promote love as the most effective remedy for hate in the world, as documented in the histories of Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and Nelson Mandela. To this end, Saint Juste promotes a new understanding the word "LOVE" as an acronym for Life's Only Vital Energy, as shown graphically in the animated video.

About Talk Text Send Share

Talk Text Send Share Incorporated is the creator of MiTTSS, a pioneering blockchain-based communications platform and free app for private calling, texting, file/photo/video sharing, and videoconferencing. MiTTSS leverages a proprietary military-intelligence-grade encryption protocol and blockchain authentication to provide its community members an unprecedented level of privacy and security.

