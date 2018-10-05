Tech Startup Advocating Gender Equality Aligns With Rugby Union

LONDON, October 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Juggle.Jobs supports GreeneKing IPA Rugby Union Championship, Vitality Blast T-20 Cricket and Oxford vs Cambridge Varsity Rugby

London based tech startup Juggle.Jobs is taking a novel approach to solving the lack of senior women in business by aligning their brand with the 200 year old, male-dominated sport of rugby.

Romanie Thomas, Juggle.Jobs female Founder and CEO says that "The low uptake of flexible working among men is a serious issue for parents and a roadblock for campaigners trying to increase the paternity allowance, and the expectation that fathers cannot share caregiving or be the primary parent for their children."

Thomas has been in the recruitment game for over 10 years and has seen both sides of the equation. "I saw truly exceptional women leaving their job to have a baby and then struggling to get back in - and men who have jeopardised their relationships with their children, and sometimes their mental and physical health - because they aren't empowered to ask for flexible work. Normalising flexible working will solve both problems, for both genders, but we need to do more to communicate that to a male audience. We decided that British live sport was a great way to start that conversation."

Beginning with London Scottish at home to London Irish on Sunday 7th October 2018, flexible working and gender equality startup Juggle Jobs will begin a campaign of advertising presence at British sporting events. The startup will be supporting Rugby Union at games throughout the year, as well as the Oxford Cambridge Varsity Match on 6th December and the Vitality Blast T-20 Cricket.

Although Juggle's primary mission is to close the female business leadership gap - the target is 50/50 parity in business leadership by 2027 - flexible working is categorically NOT just for women.

More than two thirds of employees (of both genders) wish they had better flexible working opportunities, and a third would choose flexible working over a pay rise if they could only pick one option. But the association of flexible working with female employees is a damaging one for both men and women. Both suffer from the "flexism" backlash, but while 76% of men surveyed have needed greater work-life balance at some stage in their career, only 27% have asked for it.

Juggle Jobs has raised $2m from London and San Francisco-based Venture Capitalists, and has already created a flexible recruitment ecosystem for some of the UK's fastest growing companies such as: Onfido, Tide, Pact Coffee and Hubble.

The Juggle.Jobs platform focuses on flexible working and gender equality, matching forward-thinking firms with mid and senior-level professionals.



