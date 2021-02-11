Tech Startup DineSafe Offers New Tools For Restaurants and Consumers Alike

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the restaurant industry upside down: Local governments continue to tinker with operating rules, and consumers wonder if it's safe to dine out. Now, a new platform -- DineSafe -- is helping individual restaurants show potential customers the many ways they're keeping customers and employees safe. DineSafe offers transparent, real-time information about cleanliness, to help make more informed decisions about where, and how, they dine out.

"Historically, the dining public has chosen restaurants based on the quality of food, the atmosphere, and the service, but now, safety is the leading factor in where, and if, people choose to dine out," said DineSafe CEO Ryan O'Donnell. "The DineSafe platform is closing the gap between what restaurants are already doing and what their customers actually see when it comes to safety. This is critically important for an industry that employs more than 15 million people in the United States and will be vital for our country's post-pandemic economic recovery."

DineSafe is already working with more than 150 member restaurants to help them achieve DineSafe Certification. One such restaurant is Wood-n-Tap Bar and Grill, which has nine locations throughout Connecticut. Said Wood-n-Tap owner Phil Barnett: "Safety and cleanliness in restaurants is always critical, but now it's a key part of making sure customers have the best experience possible. DineSafe is a great new tool to help us communicate with customers about our efforts to go above and beyond keeping them safe." (Click here for Wood-n-Tap's Hamden, CT DineSafe page).

DineSafe is also building dynamic partnerships with local businesses in the food and beverage industry. One such partner is Hartford Distributors, Inc., a local family-owned beverage distributor that employs more than 200 people. In the months ahead, Hartford Distributors will integrate DineSafe materials and information into their ongoing interactions with local restaurant customers.

The DineSafe Process

First, restaurants sign up to use the DineSafe platform and receive immediate, up-to-date access to federal, state and local COVID-19 related regulations, so they know exactly what's expected when it comes to safety.

Next, member restaurants confirm they're following all regulations by providing daily compliance verifications, including uploading pictures or videos of their work to the DineSafe platform. They can also show how they're going above and beyond as they innovate and find new ways to keep customers and staff safe. Only after they demonstrate their compliance are restaurants certified as "DineSafe" and listed on the platform.

Once a restaurant is certified DineSafe, their safety information is made available to the dining public, so they can judge for themselves where and how they want to dine. In order to remain DineSafe certified, restaurants receive daily prompts that require multiple compliance checks, and can also continually upload pictures or videos to show their safety protocols in action.

Recently, DineSafe was recently featured in the Hartford Business Journal, and also on WTNH news. To learn more visit http://dinesafe.us.

SOURCE DineSafe