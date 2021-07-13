Tech Startup FOUNDRY Gives Top CRE Brokers Powerful Edge

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOUNDRY (foundrycres.com) is a new, disruptive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed specifically for commercial real estate (CRE) brokers looking for an edge over the competition.

Developed by industry veteran, Rick Peltz, who spent nearly two decades as the CIO of commercial real estate brand Marcus & Millichap, the new CRM platform appeals especially to CRE vice chairmen, managing brokers, senior managing directors, CFO's, C-level executives and other top tier industry professionals and their teams.

"This CRM was created with the top guns in mind: They are back in the office and working on deals; they are the productive base of a company. These are the brokers who work hard, play hard and don't have time to waste on internal or external CRM tools that are clunky, riddled with glitches and don't work efficiently or effectively," says CEO Peltz.

According to FOUNDRY's Chief Financial Officer Mark Klauer," We created FOUNDRY because we identified several glaring issues concerning CRM platforms. Firstly, the brokers demand a robust, easy to use platform that is streamlined and allows them to focus on the core of their business – prospecting, networking & closing deals. Secondly, our model of purchasing the software and all data upfront is the ideal way for your CRE brand to dramatically improve not only the bottom line, but every line."

FOUNDRY is the first and only CRE enterprise software solution that you own, complete with deal, property, CRM and prospecting management. Unlike all other CRM solutions, there is no service contract and there are no recurring subscription fees.

What Foundry provides companies:

Complete Ownership of CRM; No Contract; No Fees

Enormous Annual Savings

An easy-to-use user application interface designed for CRE

A platform for deal management, property & CRM

Complete pipeline status management

Detailed reports in real-time

