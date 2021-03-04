Tech Startup Mokusei Intelligence Announces the '$500 Press Challenge'

BANGALORE, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Impact & Education centric Tech Startup Mokusei Intelligence which funds & sponsors up to 100% of education or travel expenses of people is on the lookout for talented communicators for their upcoming projects. To seek out some of the best untapped, undiscovered storytellers out there, Mokusei announced its FIRST ever '$500 Press Challenge'

'$500 Press Challenge' entries are open until 31 May, 2021. Interested individuals can visit www.vallued.ai to know more.

This challenge is open to all including Journalists, Audio & Video Podcast Hosts, & Bloggers from all over the world. Applicants can be from any country, race, religion, or gender. Mokusei encourages diversity & inclusion.

Applicants must visit Mokusei's website - www.vallued.ai - to study and understand the Mokusei Model based on the information available on the website and internet.

Applicants must then write articles or create media to explain to people what vallued.ai and Mokusei are about based on whatever relevant information they glean and understand from the website. The work or created piece can be in text, video, or audio format. Applicants cannot take any help or cannot seek any support & clarifications from the Mokusei Founder or Team for designing & creating their submission or work.

Applicants need to publish their work or creation online on platforms or accounts of their choice as part of the challenge with the hashtags #mokusei #mokuseiintelligence #theworldisaschool #vallued #aivallued. Once the work is published, a link to the published work must be submitted to [email protected] within 24 hours of publication.

Mokusei will extend work offers, or offer freelance and consulting contracts, to individuals and teams who ace the Challenge as per the needs and requirements of future projects -- and the winners of this challenge will receive an award of $500.

Apart from the TOP $500 Award, the immediate next 5 shortlisted entries will get an award of $100 each. Applicants can submit entries as individuals or as a team. There is no upper limit or cap on the number of entries.

Details and rules of the '$500 Press Challenge' can be found on -- https://vallued.ai/the-press-challenge

Journalists or Media Persons interested in knowing more about Mokusei's future plans, or who seek exclusive sneak peeks into the UI of the upcoming app, or who want to get to know Mokusei better for any stories, articles, or interviews may reach out to Ashish Bohora, Founder of Mokusei intelligence, directly.

These individuals, however, will not be eligible for Mokusei's '$500 Press Challenge' as per rules, guidelines, and policies for the announced Challenge.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12860507

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Mokusei Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.vallued.ai/

