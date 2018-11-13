Tech Startup Signoi Launches Platform to Decode Meaning

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today sees the formal launch of Signoi, a new UK-based venture bridging the scalability gap between human science and the exponential expansion of large-scale unstructured data. Signoi is developing a new analytics-driven, insight and foresight platform for decoding both implicit and explicit meaning from unstructured data at speed and scale, in a flexible and intuitively human way.

The platform offers a fast and powerful approach to understanding the constructs that govern human needs and behaviour, via new metrics that quantify the strength of thematic content within complex, unstructured data such as text and imagery.

Signoi deploys neural networks, machine learning methods, and advanced automated analytics. The platform runs on a series of entirely new proprietary analytical modules and algorithms, built on foundations in semiotics, psychology and ethnography, to decode and quantify meaning.

Andy Dexter, co-founder of the business, said: "The guiding principle behind Signoi is to reveal implicit meanings, cultural energies, attitudes and feelings rather than finding things you need to tell it to look for. The platform uncovers natural structures and narratives within unstructured data, whether that be text or imagery or a combination of both. The vision is to deliver revelation rather than search."

Signoi can handle paid, owned, and earned data sources including, but not limited to: voice of the customer data, market research, branding and communications collateral, advertising, social media, net promotor score comments, cultural material, feedback forms, online communities, emails, market research, and more.

Signoi then uses measures such as signal strength and complexity to identify and track the presence of specific meanings and cultural codes both in the moment and over time.

The founding team also includes Dr Louise Beaumont, executive chair; Andrew Jeavons, veteran of the software and data science industry; and Tim Spencer, semiotician and cultural strategist, along with advisor Stephen Cribbett, expert in digital marketing.

Andrew Jeavons commented: "It's only very recently that the foundational technology has become available to even consider building something as complex and powerful as Signoi. I'm excited to be part of what I believe is an emergent revolution in analytics."

The Signoi team is already working with a number of major brands, tech services firms, communications consultancies and research agencies. Established use cases include customer experience, brand, segmentation, trends, innovation, category analysis, and communications development.

Dr Louise Beaumont, executive chair, said: "The Signoi launch is significant; this is not a mere point solution, but a powerful new platform. Signoi is already delivering valuable insight and foresight to some of the world's biggest brands across a broad range of sectors. With strong proofs of concept, excellent client feedback, and growing revenues, we are about to open our first funding round and scale Signoi."

The company can be found online here: www.signoi.com.

