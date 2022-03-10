Tech To The Rescue coordinates much-needed tech help for NGOs amid the Ukrainian crisis and raises funds for further impact

Refugees are in urgent need of shelter, medical care, transportation through safe corridors, language assistance, and legal and administrative aid. This is only the first of many steps on the road to rebalancing their lives, which includes finding permanent housing, employment, language skills training, social relationships, and continued education for their children.

The burden of organizing temporary housing and transportation for refugees rests heavily on volunteers and NGOs, which often lack the digital resources to effectively manage a crisis of this magnitude.

"Tens of thousands of people have immediately joined the unprecedented wave of aid that has come from neighboring countries and around the world, saving countless lives. The overflowing aid needs to be structured, and efforts need to be streamlined and optimized. Technology is key to coordinating all humanitarian efforts. This is where Tech To The Rescue comes in," says Jacek Siadkowski, co-founder and director of Tech To The Rescue.

#TechForUkraine provides support for NGOs helping Ukraine

Tech To The Rescue is a Poland-based non-profit organization that matches NGOs in need of technological support with companies willing to provide them with technical skills. When the invasion of Ukraine began, the foundation pivoted to focus all its resources on the needs of Ukrainian refugees. It launched the #TechForUkraine campaign, which aims to provide pro-bono support to NGOs working to solve urgent problems related to the immediate and long-term impact of the war. The campaign intends to launch about 100 digital projects for NGOs in the region within the next 3 months and has plans to support even more projects over the long term.

Since its launch, 60 NGOs from Poland, Ukraine, Romania, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States have submitted their projects. More than 450 IT companies from 40 countries pledged to provide their support to NGOs.

These companies include Amazon Cloud Services, Orange, Salesforce, Allegro, Netguru, Divante, Boldare, Nocodely, Astek, Servsoft, Droids on Roids, Twilio, Nord VPN, 10Clouds, Codility, RTB House, and Packhelp.

Projects already launched through #TechForUkraine

24 projects have already been matched through #TechForUkraine and several went live last week, including:

sosua.help – A platform that collects verified offers of support for Ukrainian refugees;

– A platform that collects verified offers of support for Ukrainian refugees; dopomoha.pl – The only map in Ukrainian which informs users about humanitarian and medical aid; and

– The only map in Ukrainian which informs users about humanitarian and medical aid; and peaceofheart.eu – A charitable NFT collection, supporting Ukraine and its citizens.

The team is currently working on about 45 projects simultaneously, and new projects are matched every day as regional NGOs continue to submit requests. Notable new projects include a system for coordinating NGO activities created for the NGO Forum and a chatbot being developed in collaboration with the Polish Prime Minister's Office to help refugees find education for their children.

The Tech to the Rescue fundraising campaign

The ultimate goal is to provide relief to two million people who have already fled their homes or will soon do so – half of the estimated total number of refugees.

Currently, the foundation is raising funds on Donorbox to support #TechForUkraine for the next year and to expand the team. The goal is $1 million.

"We are overwhelmed by the response to the #TechForUkraine campaign and are working around the clock to process all applications. Therefore, we appeal to the international IT community, startups, investors, and angels to support us. To meet the challenge, we need to increase our team and hire new people. This will help us help refugees on a large scale and assist twice as many organizations as we can now," shares Siadkowski.

The goals of Tech To The Rescue include hiring analysts who will help NGOs define their technology needs, and a team that will ensure there are enough technical resources to support projects. The foundation also wants to invest in translating resources and materials for service delivery in local languages and hire local Tech To The Rescue representatives, which will ease access for local non-profits.

Another goal is building a scalable humanitarian response model that will alleviate the suffering of millions of people in the case of another crisis.

The fundraising campaign has been backed by investor and entrepreneur Sebastian Kulczyk, owner of Kulczyk Investments and the founder of Manta Ray vc, a venture capital fund that provides support on an international scale for the top business talents concerned with developing ground-breaking technologies in the education system, biotech, health, infrastructure, and other areas.

About Tech To The Rescue

Founded in March 2020, Tech To The Rescue was created as a coalition of 10 Central European technology companies. Since then, over 250 technology companies and more than 300 non-profit organizations have joined the platform to implement technology solutions to solve the world's most pressing social and environmental problems. Projects delivered to date have positively influenced more than 1,000,000 people in 12 countries, including in areas covering:

Cybersecurity : CQure conducted an audit of the security standards at Polish Humanitarian Aid, introducing new systems to respond to so-called 'social-hacking'.

: CQure conducted an audit of the security standards at Polish Humanitarian Aid, introducing new systems to respond to so-called 'social-hacking'. Public health : Clorce built a system on the Salesforce platform to coordinate support for hospitals at the height of the pandemic.

: Clorce built a system on the Salesforce platform to coordinate support for hospitals at the height of the pandemic. Donations and partnerships: SEOFly supported Good Food Institute Europe increasing their website visibility to acquire more institutional partners, employee candidates, and donors.

