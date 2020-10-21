Tech Training Leader INE Revolutionizes Cyber Security

The industry-changing Cyber Security Pass grants access to INE's entire catalog of constantly-updating red and blue team courses, which are a true blend of expert-led videos and hands-on practical labs to keep skills razor-sharp over time. Whether training for a career in penetration testing, incident response, threat hunting or more than three dozen other specialties, the Cyber Security Pass will prepare students like no other program that exists on the market.

Unlike other training programs, INE's Cyber Security Pass guides students on a customized career path, giving them more control than ever to shape their careers. Through a blend of premiere content, sharp presentation and online labs, expert instructors teach students the broader skills needed to enter fields they desire and ultimately the specific skills needed to be highly marketable in the job.

Before its launch, more than 7,000 career-minded students signed up for a first look at the venture. "The new INE platform makes navigating cybersecurity courses and content an absolute breeze," raves industry influencer John Hammond. "Huge value and highly recommended," adds author and instructor Phillip Wylie.

"INE takes a 'smarter not harder' approach to education," according to CEO Richard McLain. "We guide you seamlessly through the process of becoming a well-rounded expert in cyber security through our training and community."

Among those leading the new Cyber Security program is industry advocate Neal Bridges, with more than two decades of experience in Information Technology and Security. From his start at Cyber Command in the U.S. Air Force to advising Fortune 100 companies, Neal continues to have an active impact on the strategic, operational and tactical areas of cyber security.

"Cyber security professionals are thirsting for a clearly defined career path," says Bridges. "INE has dedicated more than two years of development to ensuring the Cyber Security Pass will arm students with a road map to success. By merging the premiere content from eLearn Security with INE's top-notch performance platform, students are now able to train for practical certifications while also developing a long-term career path."

INE uses a unique combination of world-class expert instructors and industry-proven method of hands-on training experiences in its cutting-edge lab. The proven strategy makes INE the ideal experience for students looking to become skilled in cyber security. With a content library of more than 15,000 videos covering Cisco Networking, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and more, students and companies benefit from expert-level instruction, clear training methods and ever-evolving technology.

