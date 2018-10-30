Tech Up For Women Conference Brings Innovation, Resources & Recruitment On November 15th NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Training & Events Group launches the second annual trailblazing one-day tech executive development conference, Tech Up For Women, to be held on November 15, 2018 at the Metropolitan WEST in New York City. This cutting-edge conference provides an opportunity for women in all industries to learn from top leaders, researchers and influential women in the fields of technology. The event will provide a powerful forum for women to jump start and advance their careers through a better awareness of mainstream topics, timely current trends and disruptive technological advances, understanding of blockchain technology and cybersecurity, coding, femtech, fintech, networking, raising capital and interaction with the latest advancements in VR, AR, AI, robotics to coding, new products and services.

We are excited to have AnitaB.org, NYTECH Alliance, NYASCE and NAM partnering with us to advance women in technology. Natasha Green of Anita Borg Institute will be joining us as a Speaker of a program session for "Tech Initiatives." See full agenda www.techupforwomen.com .

Women's role in technology advancement, how women, through technology, can achieve their career goals will be the conference focus. Blockchain Technology, Data and Analytics and Cyber Security are all new open roads with great opportunities.

Recruitment Exhibits and on-site vendors will provide attendees access to current and future advances in technology. Achieving greater success through technology will strengthen the pipeline of women in corporate leadership roles.

"The conference will give women, in any industry, the opportunity to be in step with current trends and to see new products that can positively impact their performance management. It will provide women with the opportunity to learn, to expand personal development and to create a stronger organizational culture by their newly increased technology knowledge," said Dawn Pratt, Managing Director of the Tech Up For Women Conference.

The conference runs from 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM, with a lunch keynote topic on Cyber Security. The day's rich agenda is divided among presentations, panel discussions, networking breaks, and hands on technology demonstrations. Included in the ticket price is an invitation to attend the Tech Up Networking Reception,Tech Demonstrations and a Recruitment Area.

For more information on attendee registration, sponsorship or general inquiries visit www.techupforwomen.com .

SOURCE Global Training & Events Group

Related Links

http://globaltrainingeventsgroup.com

