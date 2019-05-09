TechAhead Joins One of California's Leading Chambers of Commerce in Honoring "40 Under Forty" Award Winners

On May 2, the Chamber hosted a gala recognition dinner and awards ceremony for "40 Under Forty." The event honors 40 young professionals who are paving the way as pioneers, connectors and — most importantly — advocates for the Greater Conejo Valley. The importance of advocacy in the community is not only a major goal of the Chamber, it's also built into the corporate culture of TechAhead, an industry-leading, top-rated mobile app development company .

That's why TechAhead was proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the 2019 "40 Under Forty" Awards. "This year's award winners were truly impressive," said Vikas Kaushik, TechAhead's CEO. "They included a variety of people representing people from almost every aspect of business and profession. We honored some up-and-coming young doctors, like Amber Coleman, M.D., a local anesthesiologist, and Nimira Alibhoy, who specializes in an innovative form of upper cervical chiropractic techniques. We recognized some passionate people from the non-profit community, such as Lauren Shaffer for her work with Conejo Community Outreach, a group that strives to make sure everyone in the community is appropriately clothed and fed. We also put the spotlight on some of our local law enforcement and fire department professionals, well represented by Mackenzie Spears from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and Weston Valdillez from the Ventura County Fire Department. We even honored some people who really got our attention, like Manny Bujold, a 13-time Sport Karate World Champion."

The Master of Ceremonies at the gala was quite fittingly a former "40 Under Forty" honoree himself — California State Senator Henry Stern, who represents Senate District 27. He called each honoree to the stage at the spacious Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, while over 300 attendees applauded heartily for the young men and women — the millennials — who are setting out to make the world a better place. TechAhead wishes them well in their endeavors!

About TechAhead

TechAhead is an industry leading, top-rated mobile app development company that helps businesses thrive in the digital world. TechAhead's industry and technology experts have decades of combined experience in mobile consulting, design and app development, as well as ongoing upgrades and maintenance, allowing them to specialize in creating digital form factors and mobile app experiences that are secure, scalable and intuitive enough to make life better.

TechAhead, established in 2009, has been recognized as one of the top 100 Asian startups by Red Herring, and — for the second year in a row — as one of the top 10 Global Mobile Development Companies by Clutch, an independent US based research company. With offices in southern California and New Delhi, India, TechAhead boasts a strong, smart and dedicated team of over 150 mobile mavericks.

