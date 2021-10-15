TechAssure Announces Christine Kallivokas As New Executive Director

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure Association, an association of independent insurance agencies who excel in technology, venture capital, life sciences, and cleantech industries, is pleased to announce that Christine Kallivokas has been hired as the next Executive Director of the organization.

Kallivokas previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), where she held jobs of varying responsibility leading up to her last role over the course of 20 + years of service.

As Executive Director, Ms. Kallivokas will work directly with TechAssure's executive committee, members, and strategic partners on a variety of initiatives. Ms. Kallivokas assumes the role of Executive Director immediately and will continue the positive momentum of the organization through the end of 2021 and beyond.

"Christine is an incredible hire for TechAssure as we continue to advance our mission," said Brian Schermerhorn, AHT Insurance and Chairman of the TechAssure Association. "Christine has been involved in the technology industry for over 20 years and brings invaluable knowledge on the issues faced by our key industries. In addition, as COO of one of the nation's largest technology focused non-profits, she brings the strategic and operational skills TechAssure will require as we continue to expand domestically and internationally."

"This opportunity to lead TechAssure is an exciting chance to build on the momentum of the past few years," said Christine. "Working with the many organizations who are at the top of the insurance and risk management field across the world is an exciting next phase in my career. I am eager to bring my past experiences as a non-profit executive working with the technology industry to help create further synergies and growth for TechAssure."

Established in 2000, TechAssure is an international not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks. The association is comprised of independent regional insurance brokers located across the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, Australia and India. For additional information on TechAssure, please visit www.techassure.org.

