TechBlocks Partners with OutSystems to speed up application development across North America

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TechBlocks and OutSystems have partnered together to deliver product engineering and managed support services using low-code platform to customers across Canada and USA.

Expectations around outstanding user-experience and measurable ROI for IT initiatives have never been higher. As a result, IT teams are aligning their deliverables to their business objectives. TechBlocks has been growing its market share by creating and integrating digital eco-systems, applications and products that have measurable impact on the business and gain executive confidence.

"OutSystems is a cultural and technical fit for TechBlocks. We see an agility in the platform and the organization that matches our core development principles. The need for digital experience, legacy modernization and business applications is growing. Partnering with OutSystems allows us to deliver on these initiatives for our customers with un-matched speed" said, Sabih Siddiqui, CTO at TechBlocks.

Clark Swain, RVP Channels and Alliance - Americas said, "We welcome TechBlocks to the OutSystems Partner Program and look forward to working with them to provide the kinds of solutions companies need to drive their digital transformations forward. TechBlock's established expertise at delivering industry-focused, vertical solutions to solve complex, real-world problems makes them a natural fit for our industry-leading technology."

ABOUT TECHBLOCKS:

TechBlocks is a digital product development firm that unifies strategy, user experience design, agile development and continuous product development. Our passion is empowering innovators and change-makers at every level of the product life-cycle. We specialize in system integration and building customized business apps that allow organizations and enterprises to improve their efficiency, collaboration and user experience. Visit our Website.





