TechCode officially launched Global Unicorn Center, aiming to help growth stage startups to 'leapfrog development'

The 'Global Unicorn Center' is an acceleration service platform built by TechCode, especially for unicorn and potential unicorn startups. TechCode is committed to help startups in term of, matchmaking clients, exploring new markets, accessing investment and financing, obtaining government preferential policies and subsidies. The service system covers almost every step from entering the market to successfully going public in China.

Luke Tang, TechCode Global CEO said, "In order to rapidly increase business growth and meet the conditions for going public, startups that intend to get listed on the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Board in the next one to three years, need not only capital fund but also a variety of services in many aspects. Therefore, Global Unicorn Center is born at the right moment. We're targeting those startups to provide them with services, such as, engaging with major corporate clients attracting strategic and financial investors, recruiting talents, obtaining policy supports, etc."

On the first launch day, TechCode has brought more than 30 overseas innovative startups to China. Participants from the Germany, Israel and South Korea, showcased their advanced technology and projects, including intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, intelligent connected vehicle, big health, big data analysis, new energy, new material etc. Through in-depth engagement with Chinese corporates and investors, these overseas startups are interacting with Chinese entrepreneurial ecology, industry resources and potential investors, gaining more opportunities for potential cooperation in the future.

As a global innovation service operator, TechCode has multiple business lines including incubator operation, startup acceleration, corporate innovation, and regional innovation. Since its establishment in 2015, TechCode has set up incubators in 7 countries. In China, TechCode has built a regional innovation service network covering innovation hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Wuhan.

China (Langfang) International Economic and Trade Fair is an international economic and trade fair at the national level, which is approved by the State Council and has run for 34 years. This event is co-sponsored by Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Hebei Province.

SOURCE TechCode