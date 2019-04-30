Techedge Acquires Majority Share Capital in a Software Start-up, Strengthening its Data Intelligence Offering

MILAN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Techedge (BIT: EDGE) has acquired a 75% share in PA-4tune SrL , an innovative startup incorporated at the end of 2017, who offers a state-of-the-art and proprietary software solution, Sturnis365, that enables efficient and collaborative disclosure management for large enterprise companies. Sturnis365 allows business users to connect financial figures and contextual data in a collaborative environment, driving efficacy in the narrative reporting and disclosure management process. Through the integration of artificial intelligence capabilities, where Techedge is currently investing, Sturnis365 aims to become the first Intelligent Disclosure Management solution available on the market. This acquisition strengthens Techedge's Data Intelligence offering by broadening its current solution portfolio to support its customers' in achieving higher efficiency and cost savings through the application of cutting-edge, digital solutions.

Although Sturnis365 has only come to market recently, its innovative and visionary capabilities based on advanced automation of document production have allowed it to be adopted by several large enterprises in the Energy, Services and Finance industries around the world.

"Sturnis365," comments Domenico Restuccia, Techedge Group Founder and CEO, "represents ingenuity and a constant focus on technological innovation to create immediate value for the business. This clearly aligns with Techedge strategy to support companies in the digital transformation, from their financial procedures to their core business, embedding value at every opportunity along the value chain."

"Delivering immediate value for large companies, skipping long implementation cycles is the new business model: leveraging 'inverse design' methodology and full integration with Artificial Intelligence technologies shortens drastically time to value," says Marco Mattei, COO at Sturnis365.

Read the full press release (Italian)

About Techedge

Techedge's mission is to help organizations evolve into true digital companies through short iterative cycles of business-driven innovation.



Techedge provides business solutions & services that combine business advisory, technology expertise and premium delivery capabilities, with a lean, trust-based approach.



With its international presence, Techedge offers clients the scalability of a global provider, the flexibility of a local partner, and the competence of a strategic, trusted advisor.



For more information:

Sabina Catalano

Investor relations Techedge S.p.A.

sabina.catalano@techedgegroup.com

+39-346-4078407

SOURCE Techedge S.p.A