TechFabric Establishes Automotive Innovation Center to Accelerate Digital Transformation across Automotive and FinTech Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechFabric, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner specializing in business process architecture and software automation today announced that it has established an Automotive Innovation Center within TechFabric to help sellers across the automotive and fintech industries accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Having worked extensively with clients in the Automotive and Fintech industries, TechFabric has built integrations with hundreds of third parties including LOS providers, refinance lead sources, credit bureaus, NADA, Speed Ship, Ring Central, Twilio etc. Drawing upon their experience in building applications in Automotive, TechFabric created a unique component-driven framework called Auto Fabric with various modules frequently used by companies in the Automotive and FinTech Industries. Leveraging the Auto Fabric framework to build Line of Business applications can significantly reduce the time it takes to bring an application to market while guaranteeing the safety, security and robustness of the overall solution.

Microservices (APIs) are emerging as the most strategic method of achieving speed and operational efficiency in application development and are fast becoming the backbone of today's modern enterprise systems. APIs allow organizations to unlock their business value by giving partners access to data and capabilities at scale.

"The convergence of automotive and fintech has resulted in what we at TechFabric consider amazing opportunities to create compelling, newly streamlined user experiences that will drive the new rules of success for lenders, manufacturers, aggregators and other providers in the automotive and fintech markets," said Preetham Reddy, TechFabric CEO. "The ripple effect created by the efficiencies of an API-led approach can result in growing revenues, increased customer satisfaction and the ability to do things which were previously unachievable."

The Automotive Innovation Center focuses on building collaborative processes and integrations with partners to explore and co-create novel experiences for end users by leveraging the power of cloud infrastructure and automation so customers can achieve their business goals more quickly and with a high rate of return.

To learn more about TechFabric, the new Auto Fabric Framework, and TechFabric's cloud and application development services

About TechFabric

Tech Fabric specializes in information technology software development and automation with a focus on developing web, mobile, and cloud based applications using Microsoft advanced technologies. TechFabric architects systems that automate business; building web applications, mobile applications and related APIs that deliver the best end-user experiences achievable using the most modern, cutting edge technologies and practices. TechFabric's in-built advanced data analytics allow customers to measure, and then optimize their applications for greater revenue and user satisfaction. Located in the growing "Silicon Desert" in Phoenix, Arizona, more information on TechFabric can be found at www.techfabric.io.

