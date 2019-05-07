TechFaith Receives Notification of Deficiency From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) ("TechFaith" or the "Company") today announced it has received a standard notice from NASDAQ stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, TechFaith is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of TechFaith's American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Under NASDAQ's listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by NASDAQ, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F's due date, to regain compliance.

TechFaith expects to submit a plan to regain compliance or file its Form 20-F within the timeline prescribed by NASDAQ.

About TechFaith

TechFaith (NASDAQ: CNTF) is a developer, owner and operator of commercial real estate properties across China as well as a China-based mobile solutions provider for the global mobile handsets market. TechFaith continues to maintain a team of professional engineers focused on the development of ruggedized smart devices for both its consumer and enterprise segments, although it started investing in the construction of buildings and facilities in 2009 as part of its growth and business diversification strategy, gradually shifting away from its traditional focus on the mobile solutions and handset markets. The Company currently focuses on developing office space that can serve as anchor bases in areas with developing economies, as it meets the needs of both established businesses and innovative start-up companies in China. For more information, please visit www.techfaithwireless.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "outlook" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and strategic and operational plans of TechFaith and management quotations contain forward-looking statements. TechFaith may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 20-F and 6-K, among others, and in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about TechFaith's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks outlined in TechFaith's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. TechFaith does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE China TechFaith Wireless Technology Limited

Related Links

http://www.techfaithwireless.com

