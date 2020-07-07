TECHFunder Changes Crowdfunding's Status Quo

TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHFunder is bringing a safe and secure fundraising ecosystem to market with the launch of their new platform on July 28, 2020. TECHFunder is a blockchain-focused crowdfunding platform and can be used by anyone with an active need for funding.

The TECHFunder platform will not only provide safe and secure crowdfunding with verified project owners, project vetting, and realistic shipping dates, but it will also put a lot of emphasis on the campaign funders themselves, whom they identify as "the real customers", by giving them a measure of control and power.

The management team at TECHFunder is made up of crowdfunding veterans with over 30 years of combined experience within the industry. TECHFunder's founder, Shane Liddell, states, "For more than eight years, I have been actively engaged in the industry. This has been a great learning experience. I can say with confidence that I know exactly what the market requires. It is our mission to provide a safe and secure environment where we put our backers and investors first."

With this thought in mind, TECHFunder is making a revolutionary move in the world of crowdfunding. Their proprietary fundraising solution means that the "crowd" controls when funders' contributions are released to project owners according to preset agreements and a unique voting system. If project milestones are not met, funders will be entitled to either withhold milestone payments or to receive a refund of the remaining funds.

While initially launching as a rewards-based platform, long-term plans are to evolve to present projects where private individuals, groups, angel investors, companies, SMEs, institutions and hedge funds can all participate in the funding of projects they find attractive and promising.

The team at TECHFunder is currently developing a detailed whitepaper of their systems and services. This will explain what they offer their funders and how they will secure the system in general. For complete transparency, they will use external auditors to verify any claims made.

For more information about this game-changing platform, please visit their website or reach out to them via any of the links below.

About TECHFunder: TECHFunder is comprised of a group of seasoned professionals from the worlds of both crowdfunding and blockchain. The platform offers secure, crowd-controlled crowdfunding on the Blockchain, with a strong focus on the backers and investors.

About Shane Liddell: Shane Liddell entered crowdfunding during its earliest origins, served as Executive Director of the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CFPA), and has rapidly become one of the top influencers and thought leaders in the crowdfunding space. He is a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO, whose knowledge and expertise of crowdfunding has allowed him to deliver campaigns for entrepreneurs, startups, corporations and filmmakers across the globe, helping them raise millions with his strategic campaign development, consulting, marketing and promotion services.

