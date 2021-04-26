TechJury Team Ranks Best VPN for Torrenting Amid Ongoing Pandemic
PRAGUE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techjury.net, a reputable site for unbiased reviews of software solutions, latest technology news, buying guides and comparisons, today released a new report on the best VPN for torrenting.
According to Deyan Georgiev, Techjury's cybersecurity expert:
"Amid the pandemic and the continuous lockdown more and more people use P2P networks for sharing files, which can be dangerous and result in unwanted data leaks and privacy compromises. That's why Techjury.net decided to extensively test the most popular services and find the best VPN for torrenting out there to keep online users safe and protect their privacy."
To compile the list, the expert team behind the site extensively tested more than 30 services. The new report, which is available now on Techjury.net, further provides an overview of the best apps, as well as up-do-date prices and features.
The Best VPNs For Torrenting
According to Techjury's release, these are the most trustworthy providers currently available.
PIA (Private Internet Access) - Best Torrent VPN for Security
PIA's long track record can speak for its quality. It has customizable settings and free security features to boot.
Pros
- Malware blocker and email breach buster
- "No encryption" for increased speed
- Port forwarding available on some servers
Cons
- No free trial
- No Double VPN
PIA Features
This torrent VPN vendor provides unlimited bandwidth and allows up to 10 simultaneous connections. It supports all popular OSs, and can be installed on a router.
It also offers:
Good speed
Encryption - AES-256, AES-128, "no encryption" option
Network: 35,470+ VPN servers, in 78 countries
Number of Tunneling Protocols - 4
No-Logs Policy
This VPN torrenting provider doesn't store traffic data. But it does collect email addresses and payment data, which is normal.
Location Spoofing
PIA prevents IP and DNS leaks. Its default settings are also good enough to bypass firewalls.
Jurisdiction
The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Even though the US is a part of the Fourteen Eyes alliance, PIA stores no data of online activities. This makes it one of the best VPNs for torrenting.
Advanced Features
- Kill switch
- Split tunneling
- Port forwarding
- Shadowsocks and SOCKS5 proxies
- Email breach monitoring
- Ad tracker, and malware blocker (MACE)
- Boxcryptor license (included in the 24-month plan)
Customer Support
Live chat, email, knowledge base
Bottom Line
Critics say PIA shouldn't give torrenters risky options to balance cybersecurity and speed. But many power users gravitate toward this vendor.
It can be purchased for $2.91/month. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a seven-day free trial for Android and iOS.
Surfshark - Best Torrenting VPN for Anonymity
Surfshark was founded in 2018. It didn't take long for many to hail it as the best VPN for torrenting. It ticks all the right boxes, including supporting all major P2P clients.
Surfshark Pros
- P2P VPNs
- Hides VPN traffic
- Operates outside the Fourteen Eyes
Surfshark Cons
- Supports relatively few technologies
- No free security features
Surfshark Features
This VPN torrenting vendor puts no cap on the bandwidth and the number of devices that can connect simultaneously. It also supports all popular OSs and Fire TV.
There's more:
Speed - Decent
Encryption - AES-256
- Server Network 3,200+ torrent-friendly VPN servers in 65+ countries/territories
Number of Tunneling Protocols 4
No-Logs Policy
Surfshark doesn't record IP addresses, browsing histories, etc. However, this VPN for P2P saves emails and billing information.
Location Spoofing
Surfshark has ways to keep P2P download unnoticed. The TechJury team of experts confirmed that it conceals VPN traffic and circumvents geoblocks.
Jurisdiction
Surfshark operates in the British Virgin Island, which isn't part of the Fourteen Eyes Alliance.
Advanced Features
- Kill switch
- Split tunneling (Whitelister)
- Private DNS
- Double VPN (MultiHop)
- Obfuscation technology
- Premium ID protection tools
Customer Support
24/7 live chat, email, knowledge base
Bottom Line
This VPN for torrenting has a set of functionalities for P2P sharing more than adequate to download and seed torrents privately.
It can be purchased for as low as $4.98/month. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a seven-day free trial for macOS, Android, and iOS (annual plan).
ExpressVPN - Best VPN for downloading torrents fast
Widely regarded as one of the best P2P VPN vendors on the market due to its 11-year industry presence. ExpressVPN is the fastest VPN for torrenting that the TechJury team of experts tested.
ExpressVPN Pros
- Torrenting available on all servers
- Runs servers on RAM
- Unconditional free trial
ExpressVPN Cons
- Costly subscriptions
- Narrow server fleet
ExpressVPN Features
ExpressVPN torrenting can be set on up to five devices, but there's no limit on bandwidth usage. It's available for all popular OSs, Kindle, routers, smart TVs, and game consoles.
Speed - Excellent
Encryption - AES-256
Server Network - 3,000+ P2P VPN servers in 94 countries/territories
Number of Tunneling Protocols - 5
No-Logs Policy
ExpressVPN asks for email and payment details upon signup. But this VPN for P2P does not gather any data about online activities.
Location Spoofing
The TechJury team of experts ran IP and DNS leak tests and ExpressVPN aced them all. It proved effective in defeating internet censorship.
Jurisdiction
ExpressVPN's HQ is on Tortola, the main island of the BVI.
Advanced Features
- Kill switch (Network Lock)
- Split tunneling
- Private DNS
- TrustedServer technology
Customer Support
24/7 live chat, email, knowledge base
Bottom Line
ExpressVPN is great at balancing speed and cybersecurity. While it's the costliest service on this list, it's worth the expense.
It can be purchased for $8.33. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a seven-day free trial for Android and iOS (annual plan).
Why Users Should Download Torrents With a VPN
Techjury's report also focuses on the benefits of why people should torrent only with a VPN service. It won't make users completely anonymous, nor will it protect them from viruses.
Here's what good VPN for torrenting can do:
- Bypass Geo-Restrictions
- Mask Your Real Location - A reliable VPN for torrenting can spoof location.
- Conceal Your Browsing Activity - The best torrenting VPN can encrypt DNS requests. The ISP wouldn't know which sites a user visits.
- Avoid Internet Throttling - Use a VPN that can prevent DNS leakage to avoid internet throttling attempts.
VPN providers that charge nothing are often a scam. People pay for the free P2P VPN service one way or another.
Paid VPN vendors generate revenue through subscription fees and add-on sales. Providers of free VPN for torrenting are usually sneaky about how they make money.
Below are the major dangers of free torrenting VPN services:
- Traffic Data Leakage - Free VPNs aren't as advanced, so they won't hide IP address and DNS requests 100% of the time.
- Undisclosed Monitoring - Vendors can keep tabs on browsing activity and sell data to advertisers. They also may contain malware.
- Bandwidth Theft - Providers of free VPN for torrenting may heist bandwidth and sell it.
All those issues can be avoided with the right VPN service.
How to Choose the Best VPN for Torrenting
In an effort to further aid consumers, the TechJury team has outlined several key considerations for comparing vendors.
- P2P Support - A good VPN is one that allows torrenting throughout its entire network or has dedicated servers for P2P file sharing.
- Supported Protocols - Decent VPN for torrenting options use tunneling protocols that can deliver decent connection speed, stability, and encryption.
- Server Network - The vendor's number of VPN servers, their locations, and concentrations is important. Narrow networks are prone to usage overload, but large fleets designed with bad strategies could suffer more performance issues.
- No-Logs Policy - Zero-log claims are not always true. Many providers of P2P VPNs may store personally identifiable information of users.
- Jurisdiction - Knowing the laws and regulations surrounding VPNs at the location of the vendor's HQ is vital.
P2P VPN data might end up in the hands of the most powerful governments in the world, so researching the laws is a must.
- Advanced Features - Non-standard functionalities (such as kill switch, split tunneling, and port forwarding) determine the best VPN for P2P.
- Pricing - It's not just the plan prices that matter, but free trials and money-back guarantees, too.
- Customer Support - The best VPN for torrenting provides insightful self-service options, responds quickly to questions, and is available when needed.
Investing in the best VPN for torrenting guarantees a stress-free Web browsing experience.
The website has also ranked the best VPN services for everyday use.
Techjury.net has a team of experts whose main goal is to make the Web a safer place by testing different services extensively. They help businesses, journalists, and all types of users to get the best and safest solutions for their needs. The site has earned the trust of more than a million users.
