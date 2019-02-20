Techmatrix Corporation and Bufferzone, Partner to Provide Prevention-based Virtual Container Security Solution to Enterprises in Japan

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions which protect organizations from advanced threats such as ransomware, zero-days and phishing scams, announced today it has partnered with Techmatrix to provide its patented virtual container security solution.

Through this partnership, Techmatrix will offer Bufferzone's solutions to its enterprise cust omers, as well as represent the product in marketing activities in the Japanese market.

BUFFERZONE protects organizations from a wide range of threats with patented containment, bridging and intelligence technologies. Instead of blocking these threats, BUFFERZONE isolates potentially malicious content from web browsers, email and removable storage into a virtual container that keeps the application separate from the real memory, registry, files and network resources of the computer. BUFFERZONE maximizes user productivity with seamless, unrestricted access to information, while empowering IT with a simple, lightweight and cost-effective solution for thousands of endpoints both inside and outside the corporate network.

"We are thrilled to partner with a Japanese IT industry leader like Techmatrix," said Israel Levy, CEO of BUFFERZONE. "With cyber-attacks at an all-time high, this partnership highlights the value of a prevention-based security solution in protecting the largest and most vulnerable attack surface in any organization—the endpoints."

TechMatrix has been focused on providing cutting edge security solutions to the Japanese market in the past 20 years.

"We are really excited about launching BUFFERZONE's security products in Japan.", said Takashi Yuri, CEO of Techmatrix.

"We strongly believe that BUFFERZONE's advanced isolation technology is one of the most powerful and cost-effective endpoint security solution without having to sacrifice the productivity of day-to-day business operation."

About TechMatrix

TechMatrix (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section/Securities Code: 3762) operates an information infrastructure business that provides the integration of information infrastructure technology, which can contribute to a technological revolution in the era of cloud computing, along with an application services business that provides applications based on best practices in the areas of concern for its customers via the use of software technology. In the information infrastructure business field, TechMatrix uses its own unique assessment capabilities to identify products and services, such as next-generation networks, security, storage, etc., that possess a high level of technological prowess, competitiveness, and growth potential, primarily in the U.S. TechMatrix does not simply limit itself to selling products but rather delivers a full lineup of high-value-added services.

About BUFFERZONE

BUFFERZONE endpoint security solutions protect enterprises from advanced threats including ransomware, zero-days, phishing scams and APTs. With cutting-edge containment, bridging and intelligence, BUFFERZONE gives employees seamless access to Internet applications, mail and removable storage – while keeping the enterprise safe. Learn more at bufferzonesecurity.com. Follow BUFFERZONE on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

