Technavio Forecasts Coaxial Cables Market Size to Grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2021 to 2025

Key Coaxial Cables Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 2.47 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24% YoY growth (%): 4.10% Performing market contribution: APAC at 44% Key consumer countries: China , US, Japan , Germany , and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

With 44% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025.

APAC will be the fastest-growing market for coaxial cables in the following years due to demand from several rapidly growing economies. China and Japan are the largest consumers in the region. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including digitization of CATV networks, growth of mobile telecommunication networks, and replacement of slow DSL Internet with high-speed cable networks.

In addition, other factors boosting the coaxial cable market growth are :

Mobile phone usage in China and India is expected to grow significantly by 2025. The number of users in Indonesia will also grow by more than twice its current demand. Mobile phones provide the cheapest mode of access to the Internet, which is the biggest contributor to this huge surge in demand.

and is expected to grow significantly by 2025. The number of users in will also grow by more than twice its current demand. Mobile phones provide the cheapest mode of access to the Internet, which is the biggest contributor to this huge surge in demand. As the mobile telecommunication sector is a major consumer of coaxial cables, it is expected to notably push the market demand during the early forecast period while maturing during the later stages. Consumer and industrial electronics and test and measurement equipment also use mini- and micro-coaxial cables for providing internal connections. It is expected that the demand from these segments will also contribute to the growth of the coaxial cables market in APAC.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report .

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., Coleman Cables & Wire, Habia Cable AB, HUBER+SUHNER, Leoni AG, Nexans SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Trigiant Group Ltd., and Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors of coaxial cable market. The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

In March 2021 , Belden Inc. won the distributor value award for hybrid electrical and fiber camera cable and connectors.

, Belden Inc. won the distributor value award for hybrid electrical and fiber camera cable and connectors. In October 2020 , HUBER+SUHNER launched SUCOFLEX 570S cable assembly for the test and measurement and high-speed digital industries.

, HUBER+SUHNER launched SUCOFLEX 570S cable assembly for the test and measurement and high-speed digital industries. In February 2021 , Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. launched the SEVD-V3E for electric vehicles.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the coaxial cables market.

Adoption of cables for broadband Internet access:

The implementation of multimedia over cable alliance (MoCA) technology allows transmission of high-speed broadband Internet and digital content access over coaxial cable networks. MoCA was developed as an open industry standards organization in 2004. It is a continuously developing technology protocol for enabling the transfer of content over existing television cable networks in households and industries.

The technology provides a link between the regional fiber cable network and the in-house wireless network. MoCA has gained wide adoption in developed countries due to its interoperability with DLNA, IEEE specifications, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and HomePlug. CATV has been present in developed countries for several decades, which has enabled it to gain significant penetration into the households in these countries. Implementation of MoCA is allowing cable companies to retain and expand their users, owing to the availability of new services and high performance over other mediums. Since most households are already connected to a cable network, the cost of laying the additional infrastructure for accessing the Internet is reduced.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Related Reports

Cables and Accessories Market by Voltage and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

High-voltage Power Cable Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coaxial Cables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., Coleman Cables & Wire, Habia Cable AB, HUBER+SUHNER, Leoni AG, Nexans SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Trigiant Group Ltd., and Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio