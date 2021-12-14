Technavio Forecasts Electric Massager Market to Grow by USD 6.38 billion from 2020 to 2025

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 6.38 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% YoY growth (%): 5.70% Performing market contribution: North America at 38% Key consumer countries: US, China , UK, Germany , France

Regional Market Analysis

With 38% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025.

Rapid urbanization, economic stability associated with rising disposable income, aging population, increasing health benefits of massagers, increasing availability of massagers through online distribution channels, and the presence of prominent vendors are expected to boost the growth of the electric massager market in North America.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Hi-Dow International Inc., HoMedics LLC, JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Mettler Electronics Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., and Zynex Inc. are few of the key vendors in the electric massager market. Vendors are focusing on leveraging upcoming trends and drivers identified and explored in the global electric massager market analysis report. In January 2021, Zynex Inc announced that it had promoted Anna Lucsok to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Zynex Medical, its pain management division.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the electric massager market.

Rising stress-related cases globally:

Rising stress levels can lead to a limit on an individual's leisure and daily activities. This can lead to physical deconditioning and muscle weakening, which can further cause back pain. Electric massagers help in improving the functioning of the immune system and the nervous system, reducing nerve irritation, and improving blood circulation. There can be issues with muscle tension and contraction due to high chronic stress. This builds uneven pressure on the skeleton, leading to subluxations. The use of electric massagers helps eases muscle tension and reduce pain in the affected areas of the body. Such therapeutic benefits without the use of medicines can increase the demand for electric massagers in the coming years.

Electric Massager Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Hi-Dow International Inc., HoMedics LLC, JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Mettler Electronics Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., and Zynex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

