Technavio Forecasts K-12 Blended E-Learning Market to Grow by USD 19.59 billion from 2020 to 2025

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 19.59 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52% YoY growth (%): 16.83% Performing market contribution: North America at 36% Key consumer countries: US, China , UK, Canada , and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

The K-12 blended e-learning market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. With 36% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the K-12 blended e-learning market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. High Internet penetration and the presence of a good information technology (IT) infrastructure will drive the K-12 blended e-learning market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The market in North America is expected to grow at a steady rate. Many educational institutions in the US have begun incorporating K-12 blended e-learning, driving the need for the development of online courses. North America is a favorable market for blended learning. This development is mainly facilitated by two factors:

Students in this region are tech-savvy, owing to high exposure to new gadgets and technologies.

The US government frequently updates the education technology plan to include new elements such as AR, VR, and game-based learning in the learning process. This gives institutions the freedom to implement learning frameworks such as CBE, flipped classrooms, and blended learning.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The major players operating in the global K-12 blended e-learning market are D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. The global K-12 blended e-learning market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. In June 2021, Docebo Inc. announced the launch of Docebo Learning Analytics, the newest addition to its multi-product learning suite. It allows enterprise customers to retrieve, analyze, and transform the data from their learning programs into useful business insights.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the K-12 blended e-learning market.

Need for cost-effective teaching model:

The blended e-learning approach provides a large amount of cost savings to learners and institutions. In countries such as the US, the emergence of virtual schools is helping students manage learning costs, as content is significantly available in the digital form that can be regenerated. For institutions, apart from the upfront costs, the intangible benefits are high as faculty can automate administrative tasks and focus on personalized learning of students. The e-learning model is also beneficial for teachers and trainers, as it enables them to reach out and deliver knowledge to a wider audience. The introduction of cloud-based LMS further reduces the cost of creating, managing, storing, and delivering the content to the learners, who can access it from their own devices. Educators can also access small modules of specific content for classroom sessions from various sources. This reduces the dependency on large publishers and helps the faculty in creating and managing diversified and interactive content for the K-12 segment. The cost efficiencies that can be achieved by vendors and the growing number of affordable online courses that can be accessed by customers will further fuel the growth of the market.

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

