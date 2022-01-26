Technavio Forecasts Worldwide Moringa Products Market size to grow by USD 2.85 Billion between 2020 and 2025

Key Moringa Products Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 2.85 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% YoY growth (%): 6.50% Performing market contribution: APAC at 57% Key consumer countries: India , China , US, Germany , and UK.

Regional Market Analysis

With 57% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate from 2020 to 2025.

The consumption of moringa seeds, moringa leaf powder, and moringa pods (drumsticks) is widely popular in APAC, while the global leading suppliers of moringa products including countries such as the Philippines, Taiwan, Bangladesh, India, and Afghanistan are expected to boost the growth of moringa products market in the APAC region.

Apart from leading consumers, the two key reasons for the increasing moringa products market's growth in APAC are:

Increasing disposable income and the rising exports of moringa products to other continents are the major drivers that will drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Moreover, several private-label brands are available in the region, especially China and India, which are the key markets offering moringa products, such as moringa seeds and pods, through local retail chains and grocery stores.

The sales of the private-label brands of moringa products, especially moringa powder and moringa oil, through e-commerce websites are surging.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. are few of the key vendors in the global moringa products market.

The vendors in the market are constantly competing on basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion.

For instance:

The major vendors for moringa products in APAC include Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Co., and Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., among others.

To survive the competition, vendors are promoting online sales through third-party e-commerce players, such as Amazon and eBay. As people in developing countries such as India and China are facing job layoffs and salary cuts, they prefer procuring low-priced packaged food products, such as private-label moringa products.

and are facing job layoffs and salary cuts, they prefer procuring low-priced packaged food products, such as private-label moringa products. However, the availability of moringa products from unorganized vendors is expected to limit the growth of moringa products from genuine brands. Therefore, the market in the region is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the global moringa products market.

Rising awareness of health benefits of moringa products :

Some of the health benefits associated with moringa products are - Moringa contains all the essential amino acids required by the body which cannot be obtained from everyday diet.

Furthermore, Moringa leaves enhance energy levels and help in healing ulcers, restricting tumors, controlling blood pressure, and reducing inflammation.

This growth is attributable to the increasing consumer demand for moringa products that is being propelled by growing awareness about their health benefits. The market for moringa products, which include moringa leaf powder, has grown significantly and is expected to be consistent during the forecast period.

