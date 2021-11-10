Technavio's Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Research Report predicts USD 1.19 Bn | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as offering customized products, strategic partnerships, and increasing foothold across potential markets to remain competitive in the market.

Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing automotive diecast scale models at competitive prices.

Some vendors are trying to expand their global market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In April 2021, Mattel Inc. announced its partnership with 9 Story Media Group Inc. and Karma s World Entertainment for a multi-year global licensing deal tied to Karma s World, the new CG animated series created by Chris Ludacris Bridges.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Cars:



The cars segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Cars segment was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The increasing demand for vintage model cars is driving the growth of the segment.



Bikes

Segmentation by End-users:

Collectors :

In terms of end-users, the collectors segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The collectors segment is expected to account for the maximum number of automotive diecast scale model sales in the market over the forecast period. The increasing availability of platforms such as the Collectors Club of Great Britain will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Non-collectors

Regional Market Outlook

North America is leading the market with a contribution of 35% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global automotive diecast scale model market by 2025.

North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Germany, the UK, Italy, and China will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Driver:

High resale value driving collection of diecast scale models:

The limited availability and the high shipping costs of diecast scale automotive models have resulted in their high cost. Besides, some vendors introduce products in limited numbers, which reduces their availability. This enables collectors to maximize the potential resale value of their diecast scale models. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Trend:

Increasing consolidation in the market:

Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by entering strategic alliances with other vendors. This reduces the competition in the market and helps vendors enter new markets and explore new growth opportunities. This trend is expected to have a positive influence on the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

