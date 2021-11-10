Technavio's Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market.

To succeed in this market, established players are also incorporating IT capabilities in their services to improve the efficiency of courier and local delivery operations. In addition to this, vendors are also focusing on integration of automation with delivery services to attain profitability by reducing human error and labor cost. For instance, In 2019, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS) expanded its e-commerce solutions for SMBs worldwide, offering streamlined fulfillment and shipping services to consumers in the US and Canada.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Delivery Type:

Ground:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





The ground was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The increasing rate of Internet penetration across the world has supported the ground segment of the courier and local delivery services market growth to a considerable extent.



Express



Deferred

Segmentation by Parcel type:

B2C :

:

In terms of parcel type, the B2C segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The B2C market share is anticipated to increase due to a surge in e-commerce sales and growth of retail grocery segment.



B2B



C2C

Latest Trends Driving the Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US

Market Driver:

Increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries:

Various pharmaceutical retailers in the US are focusing on adopting consumer-friendly sales approaches and methodologies. For this, they are even partnering with delivery players for priority and rush services for drug delivery. In addition, the implementation of route optimization tool for tracking deliveries and ensuring efficiency make the courier and local delivery services a viable solution resulting in their increased adoption in the US healthcare system.

Market Trend:

Emergence of the e-locker delivery system:

Courier and local delivery services are investing in an e-locker delivery system for e-commerce companies. These efficient lock systems allow customers to opt for their packages to be delivered to lockers while placing orders online. In addition, e-locker delivery systems further eliminate the chance of failed delivery in case of the absence of the receiver at the delivery address.

Courier And Local Delivery Services Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.50 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

