Technavio's Dental Biomaterials Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Dental Biomaterials market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 6.97%

Key market segments: Product (bone grafts and membranes and tissue regeneration products) and geographic ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 42%

Dental Biomaterials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 492.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Augma Biomaterials USA Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Geistlich Pharma AG, Henry Schein Inc., Medtronic Plc, Straumann Holding AG, Tissue Regenix Group Plc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Dental Biomaterials Market Share Trend

Growing adoption of lasers in esthetics

Non-surgical laser treatments are particularly popular in industrialized countries since they can assist in achieving the desired result without the need for surgery. Non-invasive applications also offer faster recovery, less pain, and the employment of cutting-edge technology. Because of the expanded business development of the top vendors into these markets, emerging countries have seen a tremendous increase in the availability of advanced medical laser treatments in recent years. Many laser dentistry clinics have been established as a result of business relationship choices such as licensing, collaboration, and franchising between suppliers and healthcare clinics, which will further assist the growth of the market in focus throughout the projection period.

Dental Biomaterials Market Challenge

High costs associated with medical procedures

End-users are encouraged to explore alternate solutions due to the high expense of medical and dental operations. For example, depending on the type of bone transplant, the average cost of a dental bone graft treatment ranges from USD 500 to USD 2,000. Synthetic bone grafts are less expensive than bone grafts made from the patient's own bone. The typical cost of synthetic bone transplants is between $500 and $1,000. Because of the high costs involved with dental bone grafting treatment, especially in developing countries, market growth is likely to be limited over the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The dental biomaterials market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Augma Biomaterials USA Inc.

Inc. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein Inc.

Medtronic Pl

Straumann Holding AG

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Bone grafts



The huge increase in demand for dental bone replacements and bone transplant products is credited for the expansion of dental biomaterials market share. Other considerations include the introduction of novel grafts, a robust product pipeline, technological advancements, and the availability of reputable providers. Due to changing lifestyles and rising demand for dental implants, the bone grafts market is also being driven by an increasing movement toward cosmetic dental repair, particularly among the young and adult population. The availability of bone in the jaw to support the implant is critical to the procedure's success.



Membrane and tissue-regeneration product

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 42% of the dental biomaterials market share growth during the forecast period. China, the US, India, Germany, and the UK are the major markets for dental biomaterials market share.

The rise in the prevalence of dental diseases and favorable insurance coverage for dental treatments is expected to boost the dental biomaterials market share in the region.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bone grafts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Membranes and tissue regeneration products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Augma Biomaterials USA Inc.

Inc. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Straumann Holding AG

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

