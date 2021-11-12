Technavio's DIY Home Improvement Market Research Report predicts USD 26.42 Bn growth in Europe | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing DIY home improvement at competitive prices.

Vendors operating in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as the development of innovative products and increasing production capabilities to gain an edge over competitors. For instance, in September 2019, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group opened its fourth store in Slovakia. Similarly, in January 2020, Kingfisher Plc launched its new convenience store in the Nelson Industrial Estate in Merton, southwest London.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Lumber and landscape management:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





The lumber and landscape was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025.



Decor and indoor garden



Kitchen



Painting and wallpaper



Others

Segmentation by Distribution channel:

Offline :

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The offline segment is expected to account for the maximum number of sales in the market over the forecast period.



Online

Regional Market Outlook

Germany is leading the market with a contribution of 29% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the DIY home improvement market in Europe by 2025.

Germany will generate maximum growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The market growth in Germany is driven by the increasing target population in the country.

France would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Latest Trends Driving the Global DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe

DIY Home Improvement Market Driver:

Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects:

Rising urbanization and evolving lifestyles have increased the popularity of DIY home improvement projects worldwide. Also, the growing population of working women and increased participation of women in decision-making are increasing the sales of tools required for various DIY home improvement projects. In addition, the growing cost of labor for maintenance and repair activities is forcing customers to take up DIY activities to cut costs. All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.

DIY Home Improvement Market Trend:

Technological advances:

The growing competition in the market is continuously forcing vendors to focus on the development and launch of technologically advanced products. For instance, some of the key vendors including ADEO, Kingfisher, and Travis Perkins have improvised their differentiation factors to overcome intense competition. Such developments among vendors are resulting in the introduction of products with greater security and reliability compared to traditional DIY products, thereby fostering the market growth.

DIY Home Improvement Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.60 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 29% Key consumer countries Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

