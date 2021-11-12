Technavio's E-learning Market Research Report predicts USD 9.94 Bn growth in the UK | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing e-learning at competitive prices.

Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and expand their reach in the market.

For instance, in April 2021, D2L Corp. partnered with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to offer a comprehensive education experience

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Packaged content:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Packaged content was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage for vendors are driving the growth of the segment.



Solutions

Segmentation by End-users:

K-12 :

:

In terms of end-user, the K-12 segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The K-12 segment is expected to account for the maximum number of sales in the market over the forecast period.



Higher education



Corporate

Latest Trends Driving the E-learning Market in UK

E-learning Market Driver:

Learning process enhancements in the academic sector:

Schools in the UK are increasingly adopting personalized learning and job-embedded professional learning to meet the growing demands of students. This has resulted in the wider recognition and adoption of student-centric learning models and adaptive learning methods. The introduction of such learning models is allowing students to learn beyond the traditional curriculum as they offer flexibility in learning numerous subjects. Such advancements are expected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

E-learning Market Trend:

Increase in adoption of microlearning:

The growing emphasis on personalized and adaptive learning models has increased the popularity of the concept of microlearning. This is encouraging academic e-learning vendors to introduce microlearning course content that helps students learn concepts within a short span of time. This growing trend is positively influencing the e-learning market in UK.

